Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 16, 2022)

By Team YS
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 14:34:31 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 16, 2022)
YourStory presents daily news roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IIT Kanpur partners with Microsoft to promote startups

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has entered into an MoU with ﻿Microsoft﻿ to enable ‘future-ready’ startups. Under this programme, the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IIT Kanpur and Microsoft will work together to support the startups by extending mentorship, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities. The programme will also enable access to ‘Founder’s Hub’- a talent-employability program for the future-ready startups in SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem.


The collaboration aims to help startups at IIT Kanpur to avail benefits of Microsoft Software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training, and skilling on Azure, and mentor's network—which includes access to Microsoft leadership and expert guidance from Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders.

Vivriti Group rolls out its first ESOP liquidity programme

Vivriti Group recently announced the closure of its first employee stock option plan (ESOP) liquidity programme. According to the fintech NBFC, the programme was offered to over 100 employees to make a gain of more than Rs 100 crore, and around 50% of them opted to liquidate their shares with a value of Rs 50 crore.


Vivriti provides ESOP to all its employees and started this programme in 2017. It expects this programme to result in higher engagement and employee retention.


Vineet Sukumar, Founder, and CEO, of Vivriti Capital and Vivriti Asset Management, said, “We are probably the first amongst much larger/older lending fintechs, NBFCs and asset managers to provide ESOP liquidity as a possibility. We aimed to democratise wealth creation for our team and recognize their passion, client centricity and performance. “

RevFin aims to expand operations

EV financing digital lending platform ﻿RevFin﻿ has rolled out #RevFinBharatYatra campaign to expand its reach in the country and aims to finance two million electric vehicles in the next five years. By March 2023, Revfin aims to reach out to new states and have footprints in 50 cities with 1,000 dealers and add new 10,000 customers.


Revfin is targeting cities like Allahabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Agra, Etawah, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Puri, Rourkela, Baleswar, Jaipur, Seeker, Alwar, Udaipur etc. It will team up with its preferred OEM partners and dealers like Yatri, Mayuri, Saarthi, Citylife, SAR, Kinetic, Baxy and Goenka to expedite the adoption of EVs and create an infrastructure for clean mobility.

RevFin has already disbursed over $18 million to fund over 13,000 electric three-wheelers in 15 states with over 500 dealerships and twelve top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It is now looking at enhancing its market share in 6 of the existing 14 states.
RevFin
1504 people loved this story

[Startup Bharat] This IIT-Kharagpur alumnus wants to make lending simple and efficient in Tier II and III cities

Etrio Automobiles appoints new CTO

Hyderabad-headquartered cargo EV manufacturer ﻿Etrio﻿ Automobiles has announced the appointment of Gopala Rao Uppala as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gopala is a veteran EV engineering leader having close to two decades of industry experience and expertise spanning EV architecture design, electric motor design and development, EV powertrains, battery pack design and development, product design and lifecycle management, and vehicle integration.


In his new role as Etrio’s CTO, Uppala will be leading the company’s technology roadmap for enabling next-gen EV products. Furthermore, he will be guiding and leading the technology teams at Etrio to provide a full stack of tech-enabled solutions across the company’s product portfolio in a bid to accelerate the adoption of reliable and intelligent products designed for manufacturability and serviceability for better operational economics.

Quess Corp's headcount crosses five lakh

﻿Quess Corp﻿, a leading business service provider in the country, has announced that it has crossed the 5,00,000 active headcount mark, the highest growth witnessed to date. This growth has been witnessed across digital services, facility management, and payroll services.


Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and CEO, Quess Corp, said, “Amidst growing concerns of a global recession, it is encouraging to see demand for hiring up in India. Such growth in headcount in a short span of two quarters further solidifies our commitment towards making India employable through formalisation and supporting economic growth in the country.”


According to Quess, it has added nearly 300,000 new employees in the last 12 months alone to its workforce, of which roughly 47% are first-time additions to formal employment in India with social security benefits. Within this workforce, over 88,000 employees are women and over 5,000 are specially-abled persons.


(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

Swiggy introduces sexual harassment redressal policy for women delivery executives

SoftBank to sell $215M worth shares in Paytm: Reports

Social networking app Koo plans on entering the US amid Twitter fiasco: Report

SaaS Central 2022: The secret sauce for SaaS startups to accelerate their growth journey

Hi Hello, KheloMore, Vijya Fintech, Solinas Integrity, Deepsight AI and Yellow raise early round