Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

By Sujata Sangwan
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 14:45:37 GMT+0000
Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue
Zoho, which spends three times its marketing spend on R&D, has received 25 patents in the last three years and attributes this growth to strong R&D capabilities and a diversified portfolio.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chennai-headquartered global technology company ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿ on Tuesday announced its plans to open 100 network PoPs (point of presence) around the world in the next five years for providing users with a faster network. It also wants to double its investments in technologies such as blockchain and AI (artificial intelligence).


The company has surpassed $1 billion in revenue, with India leading the growth and the regional annual revenue increasing by 77% in 2021.

Zoho, which spends three times its marketing spend on R&D and has received 25 patents in the last three years, attributes its growth to strong R&D capabilities across categories and markets, its diversified portfolio, and to businesses choosing unified offerings over single products.

The company is seeing uptake of products across different categories, with the top five offerings in India being Zoho One (the operating system for business), CRM Plus (customer experience platform), EX offering—led by Zoho People (human resource management platform), Zoho Workplace (enterprise collaboration platform), and the finance suite led by Zoho Books (GST-compliant accounting software).

1007 people loved this story

[Funding alert] Zoho backs robotics and AI company Genrobotics

"At Zoho, we have always believed that technologists should practice more humility," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp at the company's annual user conference in Delhi. "After all, we cannot code more food nor compile new energy. Unfortunately, recent developments in our industry amidst a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook, are a rude reminder of our own limits as technologists."


"Fundamentals matter now more than ever, and our industry has to learn to lower the friction of technology, so that technology becomes far more affordable," added Sridhar.

"We have also crossed an important milestone of $1 billion in annual revenue. While growth has slowed down quite a bit in 2022 over 2021, our diversified product portfolio and the fact that we save money for customers have helped us so far. We hope to continue to serve our customers by bringing the highest quality offerings at very affordable prices," he said.

Building technologies from the ground-up

Zoho has built its technology stack from scratch—from apps and platforms to the network and data centres—horizontally, vertically, and contextually unified. In order to offer unparalleled value and user experience across the tech stack, Zoho invests in developing core R&D capabilities, apart from product development. These capabilities can be categorised into: data, database, and data centres.


Data: For better processing of data, Zoho is focusing its AI development around statistical machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP). The technology developed by the central R&D team is utilised by products for different use cases. For example, receipt digitisation in Zoho Expense (expense management tool) utilises optical character recognition (OCR) technology while Zoho Analytics utilises mathematical techniques for analysing data, and Zia (Zoho Intelligent Assistant) utilises NLP for conversational AI. Zoho's AI technology translates into optimised processes, increased ease of use, and maximised revenue for users.


Database: In order to improve data processing, Zoho utilises proprietary technology that runs on Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). This allows Zoho to process data on its database servers up to 50 times faster. This results in a reduced latency period for users.


Datacentre: Zoho runs its own data centres—currently, 12 around the world, including two in India. It has around 14 network PoPs that run its proprietary software. The software is focused on accelerating network access, which, in turn, results in faster connectivity for users who get real-time updates. This is particularly critical in communication and collaboration applications that are a necessity in a hybrid work culture. Zoho also has over 150 monitoring PoPs that enable users to monitor the functioning of their websites.

"We are also working on adding Indian language support for our AI and blockchain technology for universal validation. Our focus will be on technologies that businesses–regardless of their size and location–will be able to use securely," added Sridhar.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian SaaS track at TechSparks 2022

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital

Sale of electric cars surged 268%: smallcase subsidiary report

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors