Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zomato's Q2 net loss narrows, revenue up

By Prasannata Patwa
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 15:26:10 GMT+0000
Zomato's Q2 net loss narrows, revenue up
Zomato currently does not plan on making minority investments and says there has been no change in capital allocation plans since the June-ended quarter. The company expects to eventually break-even in the next two to four quarters.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Food aggregator Zomato said net loss before tax in n the September-ended quarter narrowed to Rs 260 crore compared to Rs 440 crore from the quarter in FY2021-22.


Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,830 crore in Q2 FY2022-23 compared to Rs 1,161 crore earned for the same period last year.


Zomato, which announced Blinkit's acquisition in June, completed the process on August 10, 2022, according to filings with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The food delivery player says it has included about 50 days of Blinkit's earnings in the consolidated numbers. The grocery delivery player's gross order value (GMV) grew 26% from the June-ended quarter.

1536 people loved this story

Zomato lowers investment guidance for Blinkit to $320M for breakeven



During the Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) acquisition, investors expressed skepticism about the player's 10-minute delivery promise, while being confident about Zomato's competitive edge in the food delivery space. But Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Zomato, expresses optimism about the acquisition.


"So far, I am very happy with the Blinkit acquisition. Our hypothesis seems to be playing out on both strong customer adoption as well as the core economic model. I am (nervously) excited about where we are headed in this business. I know that most investors currently ascribe zero value to the Blinkit business, and that’s understandable. But I am confident this will change in due course of time," Deepinder said.


Zomato currently does not plan on making minority investments and says there has been no change in capital allocation plans since the June-ended quarter. "We have our plates full with three potentially large businesses—food delivery, Hyperpure, and quick commerce," said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO), Zomato Ltd.


"We have been on the look-out for new and potentially large growth ideas for the long term growth of our business — e.g. Intercity Legends (intercity food delivery), and Zomato Instant (food delivery in 10-15 minutes); but these are innovations within the “food delivery” business, and are relatively low investment initiatives," Akshant added.


Zomato has been narrowing losses consecutively over two quarters as compared to the losses incurred in FY2021-22. The company expects to eventually break even in the next two to four quarters.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

[Funding roundup] Automovill, Up, Spintly raise early-stage deals

Flipkart burns over $3.7B cash in about a year till Sep 2022

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

Levelling the playing field for women in the startup ecosystem

Don't sell, build trust: Ankur Warikoo's recipe for social media success

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 11, 2022)

Amagi raises over $100M from General Atlantic

Pristyn Care aims to expand operations in South India, target smaller towns