Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

By Pooja Malik
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 06:20:19 GMT+0000
Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts
Instagram's new feature can provide users with numerous ways to regain access to their account if they lose it.
Instagram has launched a new feature 'hacked' hub that can help resolve problems related to accessing accounts.


"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we have created a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the platform said it its blog.


The feature is meant to help users resolve a host of account access issues. For example, if an account has been hacked and the user has lost access to two-factor authentication, forgotten password, or if the account has been disabled, the new feature can help resolve the problem.


The social media company has also rolled out a new feature in which two of your Instagram friends can now verify your identity so you can regain access to your account if it has been disabled. 


"We want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access," the blog reads.


With this new feature, Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature that can provide users with numerous ways to regain access to their account if they lose it.

ALSO READ
Instagram fined $402M over publicisation of children's data

Instagram has also announced that it is testing out ways to help prevent hacking on Instagram before it happens.


"First, we remove accounts that our automated systems find to be malicious, including ones that impersonate others, which goes against our community guidelines. Second, because bad actors often don’t immediately use accounts maliciously, we’re now testing sending warnings if an account that we suspect may be impersonating someone requests to follow you," the company said in the blog.


In the coming months, it will also send warnings if an account that may be impersonating a business sends a direct message (DM).

Edited by Megha Reddy

