‘When you listen, you are never short of ideas’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

A fundamental dilemma is when to accept failure. - Vikram Singh Mehtta, Neelima Khetan, and Jayapadma RV, 'Anchoring Change'

Mistakes are necessary. Mistakes are a completely natural process of evolution. - Daniel Strode, 'The Culture Advantage'

There can exist a beautiful synergy between all genders, and it takes many to make this world. - Naghma Mulla, EdelGive Foundation





Art should be linked to life, and not treated as a bolt-on. - Emma Roberts, Liverpool John Moores University





Music is food. Oxygen. Life. - Ehsaan Noorani, Serendipity Arts Festival

Music is the keyhole through which I view the world. - Bickram Ghosh, Serendipity Arts Festival

The wheel has no beginning and no end. - Durga Jasraj, Serendipity Arts Festival

By simply addressing soil degradation, and taking an informed, technical and natural approach to the application of inputs, farmers can boost yields and cut input costs. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

Paper straws are not entirely eco-friendly, because you cut trees to make paper. They are chemically bleached and become soggy in a few minutes. - Saji Varghese, Sunbird Straws

Currently, when you have a mattress, you don’t know what to do with it. You are dumping into a municipal vehicle and then it goes to a landfill. - Anurag Asati, The Kabadiwala





Raising yields is the single most important source of increased crop water productivity. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

If one commits to hard work and gets better with each passing day, every time they look back, it will be with joy and a sense of responsibility to do better in the future. - Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth

Don’t ever take status-quo as an answer not to pursue your dreams. - Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems

When you listen, you are never short of ideas. - Cesar Carvalho, Gympass





