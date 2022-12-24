Menu
‘When you listen, you are never short of ideas’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
December 24, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 24 2022 03:31:33 GMT+0000
‘When you listen, you are never short of ideas’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change
From idea to innovation, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and game-changers in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of December 12-18 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

A fundamental dilemma is when to accept failure. - Vikram Singh Mehtta, Neelima Khetan, and Jayapadma RV, 'Anchoring Change'

Mistakes are necessary. Mistakes are a completely natural process of evolution. - Daniel Strode, 'The Culture Advantage'

There can exist a beautiful synergy between all genders, and it takes many to make this world. - Naghma Mulla, EdelGive Foundation


Art should be linked to life, and not treated as a bolt-on. - Emma Roberts, Liverpool John Moores University


Music is food. Oxygen. Life. - Ehsaan Noorani, Serendipity Arts Festival

Music is the keyhole through which I view the world. - Bickram Ghosh, Serendipity Arts Festival

The wheel has no beginning and no end. - Durga Jasraj, Serendipity Arts Festival

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year

By simply addressing soil degradation, and taking an informed, technical and natural approach to the application of inputs, farmers can boost yields and cut input costs. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

Paper straws are not entirely eco-friendly, because you cut trees to make paper. They are chemically bleached and become soggy in a few minutes. - Saji Varghese, Sunbird Straws

Currently, when you have a mattress, you don’t know what to do with it. You are dumping into a municipal vehicle and then it goes to a landfill. - Anurag Asati, The Kabadiwala


Raising yields is the single most important source of increased crop water productivity. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

3
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year

If one commits to hard work and gets better with each passing day, every time they look back, it will be with joy and a sense of responsibility to do better in the future. - Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth

Don’t ever take status-quo as an answer not to pursue your dreams. - Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems

When you listen, you are never short of ideas. - Cesar Carvalho, Gympass


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

