Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘Questions are more powerful than answers’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 02:53:42 GMT+0000
‘Questions are more powerful than answers’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change
From curiosity to commitment, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and gamechangers in these quotes, excerpts and stories!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of December 5-11 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

The price of success is always pain in full and upfront. - Jamil Qureshi


Failures are an integral part of art! How can one learn without failures? - Akshata Shetty, India Art Festival


If you fail, learn, and then succeed, that is what everybody loves. It is because you figured something out. - Jeff Maggioncalda, ﻿Coursera

Turn fear into energy, but remain focused and disciplined! - Timo O Vuori, ‘Platform Strategy’

Patience and impatience are both valid drivers. Just make sure they serve your ultimate goal. - Sara Tate and Anna Vogt, 'The Rebuilders'


The age of the creator is less important than having empathy with the target customer’s generation. - Ajay Jain, Tata Motors

4
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year

If we are determined, then it doesn’t matter if we’re from a small town. We should try whenever we get a chance, only then we will be successful. - Richa Sharma, ﻿The Book Cafe


Every person, irrespective of their financial status and understanding, has the right to improve their lifestyles by investing and achieving their goals. - Anshul Sharan, Elever﻿

Overall, I believe there is a need for greater recognition and that diversity is not just "good to have", but a must-have. It makes economic sense, and is also truly a differentiator for businesses. - Sonal Ramrakhiani, Tata Technologies

Growing your own vegetables may have turned out to be a great pastime for many, but in the long run, it will contribute to the good health of your family. - Subhashree Santhya, urban farmer


Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to check inhalation of pollutants, dust, germs, and other components that can irritate the airways and harm one's overall health. - Vivek Nangia, Max Hospital

4

An artist learns every day in every stroke. Every line has a new definition and meaning. - Prinkle Mehta, India Art Festival


Apart from the trust in big brands, psychology and peer pressure matters a lot. This is no longer a time when kids will wear what their parents buy; they have an opinion too. - Swati Saraf, Les Petits


Giving these [disabled] children exposure at an early age is the best thing you can do as it increases their confidence to survive in a regular world. - Ramya HM, APD

Questions are more powerful than answers, and encouraging kids to ask questions empowers them to find their path to creativity. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Make every penny count: How to optimise digital marketing budget

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Neither a 2-wheeler nor a 3-wheeler: This commercial EV maker’s delivery scooter is in between

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations issue oversubscribed by 262X on last day

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Wandering, but not lost: Meet Desi Wander Women , a trio of friends looking for their next adventure

Empowerment and transformation: learnings and stories from 24 grassroots interventions in India

Google calls generative AI art app Dream one of its best but it disappoints

Indian EV sector revs up for growth, major policy shifts in 2023

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations issue oversubscribed by 262X on last day

Reliance Retail arm launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat