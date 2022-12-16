‘Questions are more powerful than answers’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of December 5-11 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The price of success is always pain in full and upfront. - Jamil Qureshi





Failures are an integral part of art! How can one learn without failures? - Akshata Shetty, India Art Festival





If you fail, learn, and then succeed, that is what everybody loves. It is because you figured something out. - Jeff Maggioncalda, ﻿Coursera

Turn fear into energy, but remain focused and disciplined! - Timo O Vuori, ‘Platform Strategy’

Patience and impatience are both valid drivers. Just make sure they serve your ultimate goal. - Sara Tate and Anna Vogt, 'The Rebuilders'





The age of the creator is less important than having empathy with the target customer’s generation. - Ajay Jain, Tata Motors

If we are determined, then it doesn’t matter if we’re from a small town. We should try whenever we get a chance, only then we will be successful. - Richa Sharma, ﻿The Book Cafe





Every person, irrespective of their financial status and understanding, has the right to improve their lifestyles by investing and achieving their goals. - Anshul Sharan, Elever﻿

Overall, I believe there is a need for greater recognition and that diversity is not just "good to have", but a must-have. It makes economic sense, and is also truly a differentiator for businesses. - Sonal Ramrakhiani, Tata Technologies

Growing your own vegetables may have turned out to be a great pastime for many, but in the long run, it will contribute to the good health of your family. - Subhashree Santhya, urban farmer





Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to check inhalation of pollutants, dust, germs, and other components that can irritate the airways and harm one's overall health. - Vivek Nangia, Max Hospital

An artist learns every day in every stroke. Every line has a new definition and meaning. - Prinkle Mehta, India Art Festival





Apart from the trust in big brands, psychology and peer pressure matters a lot. This is no longer a time when kids will wear what their parents buy; they have an opinion too. - Swati Saraf, Les Petits





Giving these [disabled] children exposure at an early age is the best thing you can do as it increases their confidence to survive in a regular world. - Ramya HM, APD

Questions are more powerful than answers, and encouraging kids to ask questions empowers them to find their path to creativity. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S

