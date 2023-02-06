Menu
Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners

By Trisha Medhi
February 06, 2023
Ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7M led by Cervin and Athera Venture Partners
The company will use the funding to expand FireCompass' operations across India, the US, and other international markets, and also to bring on new talent.
﻿FireCompass﻿, a Bengaluru and Boston-based SaaS startup working on automating Red Teaming, has raised $7 million in funding led by Silicon Valley-based Cervin and Athera Venture Partners (previously Inventus Capital), along with existing investor BIF (Bharat Innovation Fund).

The company will use the fresh capital to expand operations across India, the US, and other international markets, and also to bring new talent.

Founded in 2019 by Bikash Barai and Priyanka Aash, the startup helps enterprises with data breaches by scanning the deep, dark, and surface webs using AI-tools

“Organisations typically test some of their assets some of the time, whereas hackers are attacking all of the assets all of the time,” said Bikash Barai, Co-founder of FireCompass.

“At FireCompass, our vision is to make Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) available to all so that organisations can continuously discover and test all their assets at all times–just like the real attackers,” he added.

Cybersecurity
ALSO READ
SaaS startup Freightify raises $12M; OLL receives funding from Shark Tank judges

Unlike other conventional External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Tools, which stop at the discovery of the attack surface, FireCompass conducts real attacks using its proprietary playbooks.

"FireCompass' technology is a game-changer for organisations looking to stay ahead of cyber threats," said Preetish Nijhawan, Managing Partner, Cervin.

"Their automated red teaming and attack surface discovery capabilities provide unparalleled visibility into exploitable risks, and we are excited to partner with the FireCompass team as they continue to innovate and grow."

“We are very impressed by the list of top Fortune companies who use FireCompass,” said Rutvik Doshi, Managing Director of Athera Venture Partners.

Edited by Megha Reddy

