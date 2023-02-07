Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SoftBank posts loss of $5.9B for December quarter

By Team YS
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 13:45:24 GMT+0000
SoftBank posts loss of $5.9B for December quarter
The main investment vehicles—Vision Fund 1, Vision Fund 2, and LatAm Fund—posted a loss of $5.52 billion. These funds have now been posting losses for four quarters consecutively.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Japanese global investment company ﻿SoftBank﻿ incurred a loss of $5.9 billion for the October-December 2022 quarter, taking a hit from the steep drop in the shares of its investee companies.

The loss-making quarter follows the profitable July-September quarter of the current fiscal where the conglomerate posted a profit of around 3.3 trillion yen (approx $25 billion).

The main investment vehicles of SoftBank—Vision Fund 1, Vision Fund 2, and the LatAm Fund—posted a loss of $5.52 billion. These funds have now been posting losses for four quarters consecutively.

Softbank's investments span Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Once seen as a flagbearer for large investments into unlisted technology companies, it has taken a hit after many of these entities went public.

softbank
ALSO READ
Tech IPOs flopped due to overvaluation by investors: Kanwal Rekhi

The share value of its portfolio companies has steeply declined globally and a turnaround is unlikely anytime soon.

SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son, who skipped the company’s results presentation for the first time, had in the past talked about tempering the company’s investments and taking a defensive approach.

Now, SoftBank is placing its bets on the mega listing of its semiconductor portfolio company ARM—looking at public offerings in the US or the UK.

At the same time, media reports hint that the investment giant is also looking at the possibility of launching a third fund.

In India, Softbank has been one of the key large investors for startups, funding the likes of Ola, Oyo, Paytm, Delhivery, and Policybazaar, to name a few. However, it has failed to make any appreciable gains from the public listing of its portfolio companies in India like Delhivery, Paytm and Policybazaar, which are trading much below their issue price.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato's dining head quits; joins Sequoia-backed health startup

Gurugram startup Shypmax maximising cross-border logistic services

Boeing to showcase initiatives to boost 'Make-in-India' at Aero India

Paytm Payment Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI

Daily Capsule
BetterPlace enters Southeast Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Infosys, GE Digital form partnership with focus on utilities industry

Banks' exposure to Adani Group 'insufficient', face limited risk: Fitch

SaaS startup Ushur lands $50M Series C investment led by Third Point Ventures

Paytm Payment Bank introduces RuPay credit card on UPI