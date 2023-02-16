Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India

By Team YS
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 02:01:32 GMT+0000
Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India
The Uber co-founder’s KitchenPlus failed to build a lucrative premium business despite critical demand for cloud kitchens in the country. It shuttered operations in December, abruptly laying off its entire staff over a video call.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday granted in-principle authorisation for 32 existing payment aggregators to act as online payment aggregators. 

These include Amazon (Pay) India, Google India Digital Services, Infibeam Avenues, Pine Labs, Reliance Payment Solutions, and Zomato Payments, among others. RBI added that applications for 18 more existing payment aggregators are under process. 

ICYMI: ChatGPT got mixing and made some cocktails. Ain’t no party like an AI party, amirite? 

Last but not least, two companies are using fake Moon dirt to make solar cells. And if this works, it could become possible to build human outposts on the Moon.

And one of the companies is Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 

  • Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India
  • Track workflow pain points in real-time
  • Push Protocol + BNB Chain = DMs 

Here’s your trivia for today: Before the Ford Motor Company, industrialist Henry Ford founded which automobile firm?

Foodtech

Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s venture CloudKitchens has shut its business in India and laid off its entire staff of about 40 members in the final week of December. Sources told YourStory that the business became unsustainable after failing to generate revenue for three years.

Tough business:

  • Branded KitchenPlus in India, it provided kitchen infrastructure and services to marquee brands including Theobroma, Mamagoto, Burgerama, Fat Lulu’s, and Smoor.
  • KitchenPlus, through its six centres in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, offered fully furnished kitchen infrastructure to more than 20 food brands.
  • Restaurant partners said that rentals plus the cost of utilities were 50-70% higher than the industry average.
Travis Kalanick cloud kitchen

Funding Alert

Startup: Venwiz

Amount: $8.3M

Round: Series A

Startup: HireSure.ai

Amount: $2.5M

Round: Seed

Startup: Cookr

Amount: $1M

Round: Pre-Seed

Startup

Track workflow pain points in real-time

Ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology can transmit data at a rate of up to 1 GB/s within shorter ranges. Tokyo- and Kochi-based Pinmicro uses the tech to help companies track their business processes, find bottlenecks in business workflows, and address them in real-time.

Operational accuracy:

  • Pinmicro uses highly accurate real-time location systems (RTLS) and IoT (Internet of Things) data.
  • Its real-time location solution dSense.io helps enterprises scale their operational efficiencies and earn higher RoIs.
  • It helped a client in the railway industry to increase the efficiency of its operations by 20% and reduce maintenance cycle time by 25%.
Pinmicro

Web3

Push Protocol + BNB Chain = DMs

Web3 communication project Push Protocol (previously EPNS) is launching on BNB Chain to expand its reach across new ecosystems. The BNB Chain—with over 230 million unique wallet addresses—will allow its users to access Push.

Decentralised communication:

  • Web3 apps currently rely on emails or other ways to communicate with users. Push will allow decentralised communication direct notifications and messaging.
  • It will allow decentralised apps on the network to send communications (on-chain, off-chain and gasless notifications) to user wallets.
  • Push's launch on BNB Chain will also expand its potential user base for its wallet-to-wallet messaging and communications features.
A Beginners Guide to Blockchain Technology

News & updates

  • Green at last: Airbnb recorded its first-ever annual profit last year, boosted by a rise in cross-border travel during the fourth quarter over previous years. The company recorded a profit of $1.9 billion in 2022, after losing $352 million in 2021. 
  • Deal in review: Adobe will need to secure EU antitrust approval for its $20 billion bid for Figma even though the deal falls short of the EU turnover threshold for a review. The move underlines regulators' worries about big tech acquiring smaller innovative rivals and the impact on competition.
  • A hefty price: Deutsche Bank AG will cut bonuses for staff who inappropriately used messaging services for business communications. Employees whose usage of unauthorised devices or messaging apps was found to be in particularly severe breach of policies will see a substantial reduction in variable pay.

Before the Ford Motor Company, industrialist Henry Ford founded which automobile firm?

Answer: In 1899, The Detroit Automobile Company. It was eventually dissolved in 1901.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected]

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

Using digital twins, Pinmicro helps companies identify workflow pain points

How founders can avoid overvaluation death spiral by onboarding the right investors

Epic Games alleges Google of frightening users with dire warnings and complex steps in app downloads

Daily Capsule
Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens exits India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Epic Games alleges Google of frightening users with dire warnings and complex steps in app downloads

‘Commercial EV adoption holds significant promise’ – 15 quotes of the week on India business trends

‘Ensuring startups are built on sound value systems is important’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

How founders can avoid overvaluation death spiral by onboarding the right investors