NASSCOM expands Launchpad programme in Canada to help Indian IT companies grow

Nasscom expands its launchpad programme in Canada

NASSCOM, the Indian technology industry’s trade body has announced the expansion of its Launchpad programme in Canada via a partnership with Invest Alberta. It has presence in the Province of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the City of Brampton.

This programme is part of NASSCOM’s ongoing strategic partnership with the Canadian government which aims to facilitate partnerships between the Indian and Canadian technology ecosystems and promote technology-based foreign direct investment between the two nations, the company said in a statement.

The key features of the programme include— rent-free office space for upto 6 months, tailor made customised services including assisting with strategic stakeholder connections and engagement, navigating government regulations and incentives, and assisting with site selection to establish permanent operations in the region. It is expected to provide Indian tech companies an opportunity to land and expand into the North American Market.

"This programme will help lower initial costs and enhance credibility, thereby boosting opportunities for a faster go to market for companies. This is a win-win partnership for all stakeholders as companies get soft landing while creating high value local jobs," said Shivendra Singh, Vice President, NASSCOM.

Pure Storage unveils new product to manage unstructured data

Technology company Pure Storage has introduced a new product - FlashBlade//E, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with energy efficiency. The company noted that FlashBlade//E provides a better way to manage unstructured data growth efficiently, reliably, and sustainably and economics that will eliminate needs for disks at the data centres.

Pure Storage said the FlashBlade//E will bring the economies at scale at a price of $0.20 per GB. It consumes 5 times less power than disk based-systems, the company said in a statement.

For global organisations, unstructured data capacity is expected to grow by 10 times before 2030. For large-capacity, price-sensitive workloads that use current disk-based solutions, this growth is unsustainable. The company claimed disk-based systems are a burden on many enterprises’ IT teams and budgets as they are challenging to manage, require massive amounts of power, take up large amounts of space and their components fail too often, causing disruption and risking valuable data.

Infosys gets top rankings on ESG

Infosys has announced that it is featured as a top performer across several global industry rankings and assessments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in FY22-23.

Infosys topped the charts in the CRISIL ESG Leadership Rankings and was featured in the CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook, 2022 for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the MSCI ESG Assessment also conferred ‘AA’ rating to Infosys. The MSCI ESG ratings measure ESG performance, including the management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities, of companies worldwide.

Infosys is also a forerunner in driving climate action across its operations. It has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on the CDP annual ‘A List in 2022.