Sales platform RevenueHero raises $5.1M from Stellaris Venture Partners

Sales platform ﻿RevenueHero﻿ has raised $5.1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, as well as existing investor Together Fund.

The team said it will use the fund to scale its business across the US and hire more people.

Founded in 2021, RevenueHero helps businesses increase their sales using a number of tried and tested methods. It was founded by Sudharshan Karthik, Aaditya S, Charanyan Venkataraghavan, Hariharan R, Krupesh Muthukumar, and Pranav R.

"In most B2B companies today, the first sales experience that prospects see is a faceless thank you for visiting us page. Presenting high-intent buyers with an experience that matches their urgency shouldn't be one that involves email ping-ponging and inbox-watching," said Karthik, Co-founder and CEO of RevenueHero.

"...we make it easy for a customer to buy from a business by ensuring a frictionless experience throughout the B2B buyer journey," he added.

The startup claims its clientele includes marketing teams such as Okendo, Inflection, Rocketlane, etc. It said it has helped businesses reduce their junk meetings by 45% and increase their booked meetings by 50%.

A majority of the Claymont, Delaware-based company's founders are ex-Freshworks employees, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Together Fund, started by Freshworks' founder Girsh Mathrubootham, is one of RevenueHero's early backers.