Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Sales platform RevenueHero raises $5.1M from Stellaris Venture Partners

RevenueHero will use the funding to scale its business across the US and to hire more people.

Aparajita Saxena728 Stories
Sales platform RevenueHero raises $5.1M from Stellaris Venture Partners

Tuesday May 16, 2023,

2 min Read

Sales platform ﻿RevenueHero﻿ has raised $5.1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, as well as existing investor Together Fund.

The team said it will use the fund to scale its business across the US and hire more people.

Founded in 2021, RevenueHero helps businesses increase their sales using a number of tried and tested methods. It was founded by Sudharshan Karthik, Aaditya S, Charanyan Venkataraghavan, Hariharan R, Krupesh Muthukumar, and Pranav R.

"In most B2B companies today, the first sales experience that prospects see is a faceless thank you for visiting us page. Presenting high-intent buyers with an experience that matches their urgency shouldn't be one that involves email ping-ponging and inbox-watching," said Karthik, Co-founder and CEO of RevenueHero.

"...we make it easy for a customer to buy from a business by ensuring a frictionless experience throughout the B2B buyer journey," he added.

The startup claims its clientele includes marketing teams such as Okendo, Inflection, Rocketlane, etc. It said it has helped businesses reduce their junk meetings by 45% and increase their booked meetings by 50%.

A majority of the Claymont, Delaware-based company's founders are ex-Freshworks employees, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Together Fund, started by Freshworks' founder Girsh Mathrubootham, is one of RevenueHero's early backers.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5