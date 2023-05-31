Edtech startup Scaler acquires Pepcoding to bolster UG offerings

Scaler recently acquired Pepcoding, a Delhi-based education platform, as the upskilling-focused edtech startup looks to strengthen its business ecosystem.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

This marks Scaler's fourth acquisition over the past two years, following the takeovers of AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements.

Sumeet Malik, Co-founder of Pepcoding, has joined ﻿Scaler﻿ as an instructor and content creator, and will focus on improving the learning experience, particularly in the Low-Level Design (LLD) curriculum, according to a statement.

Several other employees from Pepcoding have also joined Scaler in various full-time roles to develop Scaler School of Technology, a newly launched four-year residential undergraduate programme in Bengaluru.

"Sumeet's team has demonstrated a unique ability to transform the learning experiences of young engineering students," Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler and interview preperation platform InterviewBit. "Their experience with undergraduate students will be invaluable for our recently launched residential undergraduate programme, the Scaler School of Technology."

Representational Image

Founded in 2017, Pepcoding specialises in data structure and algorithms, web development, data science, CORE, CBSE, GATE, and business analytics. The education platform offers a range of offline and online courses aimed at enhancing the coding skills of undergraduate students. Since its establishment, Pepcoding has enrolled over 5,000 learners, as per the statement.

"Like Scaler, we are excessively focused towards the success of our students and firmly believe that the nation has enough raw talent to one day build products and companies that will dominate the world, similar to what organisations like Google, Microsoft and Uber have done." Sumeet Malik, Founder and CEO of Pepcoding, said.

Scaler, launched in 2019, offers two flagship programmes—Scaler Academy and Scaler DSMLwhich upskill working professionals and educate aspiring engineering students. Additionally, Scaler Enterprise, the company's B2B arm, focuses on establishing partnerships with domestic and global organisations to provide them with industry-ready talent.

Over 800 companies have collaborated with Scaler for their tech recruitment needs. The company has received support from global investors including Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Lightrock India, and has expanded its presence across India and the US.