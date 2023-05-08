Zomato pilots B2B logistics service for ecommerce players: Report

﻿Zomato﻿ is set to launch a logistics service to deliver food, pharma products, and consumer goods for other ecommerce players.

This feature will focus on the business-to-business (B2B) model for now, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The food delivery company approached clients including food and grocery aggregators, e-pharmacies, and consumer brands in the last 30-45 days. A few thousand deliveries have already been fulfilled so far, per the report.

Zomato is offering a price point of Rs 38 - Rs 52 per kilometre for the service. However, ecommerce companies don't see much value in the new proposition given that Zomato's pricing is not different from other existing players, the report noted.

The move comes as Zomato battles a slowdown in both food delivery volume and revenue. It re-introduced the Gold membership programme (previously Pro) in January which is said to have helped the food delivery firm reclaim its market share from Swiggy, according to HSBC.

It rebranded Zomato Instant—its 10-minute food delivery service—to Zomato Instant earlier this year, aimed at delivering home-style food at affordable prices.

Zomato is also attempting to grow its revenue by increasing commissions from restaurants and is pushing for higher marketing spend.