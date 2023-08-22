9 game-changing startups in India that transformed industries

The Indian startup ecosystem has experienced a remarkable boom in recent years, with innovative ventures emerging across multiple industries. These groundbreaking startups are disrupting traditional business models and leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform the way we live and work.

In this article, we take a look at 9 notable Indian startups that are revolutionising their respective industries, making a big impact and driving the country's economic growth.

Ola

﻿Ola﻿ is a ride-hailing platform that uses technology to provide convenient and affordable transportation options such as taxis, autorickshaws and pedicabs. Ola has revolutionised the traditional taxi market, providing millions of commuters with a seamless, efficient and reliable transportation experience.

Zomato

﻿Zomato﻿ is a food delivery and restaurant discovery platform with an easy-to-use app and extensive restaurant listings which makes it easy for people to search and order from different restaurants.

Swiggy

﻿Swiggy﻿ is another major player in the food delivery sector in India. Swiggy has tapped into traditional grocery delivery with its efficient delivery network and technology-driven platform

Paytm

﻿Paytm﻿ is India's leading digital payment and financial services platform. It has upgraded the way people transact, and made cashless payments seamless and secure. Paytm has transformed the digital payments landscape with mobile wallets, digital banking services, and an integrated marketplace, enabling businesses and individuals to conduct digital transactions.

Freshworks

﻿Freshworks﻿ is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup that provides customer engagement and support solutions. Our cloud-based software suite includes customer relationship management (CRM), helpdesk and marketing automation tools.

PharmEasy

﻿Pharmeasy﻿ is an online pharmacy and medical platform that brings a wide range of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products and diagnostic services to customers' doorsteps. PharmEasy has made healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable, especially for people living in remote areas.

Razorpay

﻿Razorpay﻿ is a leading fintech startup providing enterprise payment solutions and payment gateway services. It allows businesses to seamlessly and securely accept online payments. Razorpay has transformed the digital payment landscape for businesses, simplifying transactions and improving the customer experience.

Urban Company

﻿Urban Company﻿ (formerly UrbanClap) is a technology-powered home service marketplace that connects customers with hand-picked professionals across a range of home services. From beauty and wellness services to home repair and maintenance, Urban Company has transformed the way people access and consume home services.

Practo

﻿Practo﻿is a healthtech startup that is transforming the healthcare industry by connecting patients with doctors and providers through its platform. It enables online doctor visits, appointments, and more.

Dream11

The fantasy sports market in India has improved with the game-changing startup, Dream11. Users of ﻿Dream11﻿ can assemble their own virtual teams by choosing actual athletes from a variety of sports, including cricket, football, basketball, and more. They compete against the teams of other users, earning points based on the success of their chosen players in actual matches.