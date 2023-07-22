GenAI, productivity, sustainability: test your business creativity with Edition 93 of our quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 93rd edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

Q1: GenAI in education

Online platforms have helped create education marketplaces by connecting learners to educators, tutors and coaches. How can generative AI up the game here? What are some specific areas of impact?

Q2: Traditional crafts

Traditional crafts can be preserved by connecting artisans to clients in other parts of the country and around the world. Government funding also helps sustain them. What else can be done to preserve traditional arts and crafts?

Q3: Sustainability and tea

Consuming tea in an assortment of teabags offers advantages of convenience and choice. But there is the risk of pollution and contamination via microplastic and nano-plastic particles, even from the plastic seals. What’s a better sustainable option?

Q4: Farmer productivity

The pressures of climate change and population growth are forcing farmers to find new avenues of productivity. Crop rotation, better choice of seeds, and increased R&D are some measures here. What else can be done to improve farmer productivity?

Q5: Mental health

A number of useful research resources are accessible online for those struggling with mental health issues. However, many still face social stigmas when they try to articulate or communicate their concerns. How can technology help here?

Answers!

A1: GenAI in education

Edtech firm ﻿Scaler﻿ has unveiled a GPT-4-powered AI teaching assistant, which offers round-the-clock support to learners and decreases their doubt resolution time. It helps learners understand problems, identify optimal problem-solving approaches, and debug code.

The technology significantly improves turnaround time and assistance quality, creating a more consistent learning experience with standardised AI on top of the human layer, according to co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena. Read more about GenAI in education here.

A2: Traditional crafts

Art activist-educator Mohana Vani helps traditional artisans find customers – and also teaches these art forms to schools in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. These craft forms include basketry and palm fans.

“I also invite artisans to schools to conduct workshops and take their knowledge far and wide,” Vani says. Read more of her inspiring and creative journey here.

A3: Sustainability and tea

In 2021, Upamanyu Borkakoty and Anshuman Bharali launched Woolah Tea, a bagless tea dip brand. It uses two leaves and a bud tied with a string instead of a paper or plastic bag, thus offering a more sustainable solution.

The company has clocked revenue of Rs 3 crore this fiscal year, and raised Rs 2 crore from Mumbai-based Gangwal Group last year. Read more here about how the eco-conscious brand also largely employs women and aims to improve their socio-economic conditions.

A4: Farmer productivity

“IoT-enabled connected farming solutions and digital dashboards offer end-to-end traceability, empowering farmers, suppliers, processors, and retailers to manage the supply chain and minimise food loss efficiently,” explains Krishna Kumar, Co-founder of Cropin.

“By utilising satellite-based farm monitoring and providing real-time advisories to growers, we can significantly reduce wastage in the cultivation process,” he adds. Read more here about how agritech innovation can help farmers make better decisions and increase crop yields.

A5: Mental health

The Hugging Club of India (HCI) offers online and virtual community meetups with forums, support and services for those looking to improve their mental health. Umang Sheth, the brain and heart behind the initiative, says HCI has attracted members from across India over the last six years.

Members can safely talk about their deepest fears and hardest struggles, and know they are not alone. Read more about how HCI also connects members to suitable therapists and psychiatrists here.

