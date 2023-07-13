Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Edtech

BYJU'S appoints upGrad's former CEO Arjun Mohan to lead international business

Mohan will be responsible for running BYJU'S overseas operations, while Mrinal Mohit is looking after the company's India operations.

Team YS14120 Stories
BYJU'S appoints upGrad's former CEO Arjun Mohan to lead international business

Thursday July 13, 2023,

2 min Read

In a significant development, edtech major ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has roped in ﻿upGrad﻿'s former CEO Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Mohan joined upGrad in 2020 from BYJU'S where he stepped down as the Chief Business Officer. He started his edtech journey with the firm in 2008 as a consultant. Later in January 2023, he moved out of upGrad.

He will be responsible for running BYJU'S overseas operations, while Mrinal Mohit is looking after the company's India operations.

BYJU'S declined to share any statement on the move.

The edtech firm has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reportedly requested a report within six weeks, initiating the inspection in response to an internal assessment of BYJU'S state of affairs.

According to a Bloomberg report, after the inspection's findings, the government will determine whether to escalate the matter to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)

This development follows ongoing troubles at the edtech company amid conflicts with creditors over a $1.2-billion term loan B.

Last month, three crucial board members of BYJU'S, including Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu, formally resigned from their positions with the edtech firm. Additionally, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, the statutory auditors for BYJU'S and Aakash, officially stepped down, citing the company's delay in filing its financial statements for FY22.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5