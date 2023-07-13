BYJU'S appoints upGrad's former CEO Arjun Mohan to lead international business

In a significant development, edtech major ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has roped in ﻿upGrad﻿'s former CEO Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Mohan joined upGrad in 2020 from BYJU'S where he stepped down as the Chief Business Officer. He started his edtech journey with the firm in 2008 as a consultant. Later in January 2023, he moved out of upGrad.

He will be responsible for running BYJU'S overseas operations, while Mrinal Mohit is looking after the company's India operations.

BYJU'S declined to share any statement on the move.

The edtech firm has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reportedly requested a report within six weeks, initiating the inspection in response to an internal assessment of BYJU'S state of affairs.

According to a Bloomberg report, after the inspection's findings, the government will determine whether to escalate the matter to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)

This development follows ongoing troubles at the edtech company amid conflicts with creditors over a $1.2-billion term loan B.

Last month, three crucial board members of BYJU'S, including Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu, formally resigned from their positions with the edtech firm. Additionally, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, the statutory auditors for BYJU'S and Aakash, officially stepped down, citing the company's delay in filing its financial statements for FY22.