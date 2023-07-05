Triumph Shakes Up Indian Market with Rs 2.33 Lakh Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X

Triumph, the eminent motorcycle manufacturer, is all set to revolutionise the Indian market with the introduction of its most competitively priced motorbikes - the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. This step marks a strategic departure from Triumph's traditionally premium price bracket, aiming to broaden its appeal among Indian motorbike enthusiasts.

A Look at the Pricing Dynamics

The Speed 400, a vintage-inspired roadster with a modern twist, hits the market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh. Triumph has further stirred the pot by offering an inaugural discount to the first 10,000 bookings, bringing the price down to Rs 2.23 lakh, barely exceeding that of the top-spec Classic 350.

As for the Scrambler 400X, Triumph has added a dash of suspense by holding back on its price, to be unveiled in October. This manoeuvre is likely to fan the flames of anticipation among India's motorcycling aficionados.

Introducing the Speed 400: The Roadster Reimagined

Despite its affordable price, the Speed 400 brims with high-end features. A round LED headlamp, uniquely shaped fuel tank, and a solitary saddle comprise the roadster's core aesthetics. Additional elements like bar-end mirrors, a singular upswept exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels contribute to its striking presence.

The Speed 400 isn't all about looks, though. With an inverted front fork providing 130 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the back, it promises a comfortable ride. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm rotor in the front and a single disc at the rear, promising superior control and safety.

Unleashing the Scrambler 400X: The Off-Road Prodigy

For those who find their thrills off the beaten path, the Scrambler 400X is the perfect companion. With a seat height of 835 mm—higher than the 790 mm of the Speed 400—it promises an elevated and commanding ride. The motorcycle sports a two-piece seat, a long-travel suspension, wide handlebars equipped with knuckle guards, and a 19-inch front wheel fitted with dual-purpose tyres. The longer wheelbase and a weight of 9 kg more than the Speed 400 suggest superior off-road stability.

Revving the Powertrain

When it comes to performance, Triumph's new duo doesn't disappoint. Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X harness a robust 398cc, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a potent 39.5 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This innovative TR-series engine pairs with a 6-speed gearbox via a torque-assist clutch, promising a smooth ride.

Interestingly, this new engine's performance parallels that of the KTM 390s manufactured in India, with the British twosome offering peak performance at lower rev bands.

Reimagining Premium

Despite their accessible price points, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X stay true to Triumph's legacy of superior design. Drawing inspiration from their larger siblings, these bikes exude a premium aura. The digital-analogue instrument panel, optional heated grips—a rare find in this segment—and tyre choice all attest to this.

The Speed 400 sports MRF Steel Brace rubber on its 17-inch alloy rims, with some models also seen featuring Apollo Alpha H1 tyres. In contrast, the Scrambler 400X runs on dual-purpose MRF Zapper Kurve rubber, wrapped around its 19/17-inch alloy wheels.

A Triumph Over Competitors

At Rs 2.33 lakh, the Speed 400 effortlessly undercuts rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and the RE Interceptor 650, posing a compelling proposition for performance and value seekers.

Customer Centricity

Triumph offers its bikes with a 2-year/unlimited mileage warranty and a generous 16,000 km service interval. The Speed 400 will grace the market from late July, with the Scrambler 400X joining it in October—promising an exhilarating end of the year for motorcycle enthusiasts.

To summarise, Triumph's latest offerings, with their fusion of vintage charm, modern technology, and appealing pricing, have the potential to redefine India's mid-range motorcycle segment, ushering in a fresh epoch of budget-friendly premium motorcycling.