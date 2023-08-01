Ola Electric's New Employee is a Dog Named Bijlee, Reveals CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

In an intriguing corporate development, Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, revealed the company's most recent recruit: a dog named Bijlee. The announcement, made on Aggarwal’s Twitter account, instantly became an internet sensation.

Bijlee, whose name interestingly translates to 'electricity', holds an official ID, marking her an official part of Ola's team. Bijlee's employee code '440 V' amusingly refers to the standard electrical voltage, humorously aligning her with the electric vehicle company's mission. In a light-hearted spirit, Bijlee's blood group is marked as 'paw+ve', a pun on 'positive'. The ID card identifies her as a member of the Koramangala workplace, with Ola Electric's office on Hosur Road listed as the address.

Colleagues can reach Bijlee via Slack, an instant messaging platform. Bijlee's emergency contact is 'BA's office', possibly Bhavish Aggarwal's office, enhancing the playfulness of the situation.

This charming addition to the team sparked joy and amusement amongst online users. Some appreciated the name, drawing parallels with the animated movie character, Bolt, while others made humorous comments like, "This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it.”

Ola's pet-friendly culture isn't new. Earlier this year, Aggarwal shared an image of three dogs resting on sofas in the Ola office. This culture has been lauded by users, reinforcing the benefits of pets in the workplace such as stress reduction and community-building.

Similar to Ola, companies like InMobi, OnePlus India, and Zerodha have adopted pets, assigning them unique designations. Such moves enhance the morale and camaraderie in these workplaces.

Coinciding with Bijlee's introduction was the successful launch of the S1 Air, Ola Electric's latest product. The company received an impressive 3000 bookings shortly after the launch, indicating the business's promising trajectory.

Bijlee, albeit an unconventional addition, contributes to a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere at Ola Electric. Her popularity underlines the successful blend of a fun work culture with a leading electric vehicle business's earnestness.

Bijlee's role at Ola may not involve typical corporate tasks, but her presence undoubtedly sparks joy, positivity, and camaraderie among employees - valuable attributes for any thriving workplace.