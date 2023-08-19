World Photography Day: Youth Photographic Society showcases annual exhibition in Bengaluru

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 715 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day, with exhibitions, workshops and meetups around the planet. This weekend, Bengaluru is home to a number of events such as the annual gathering of the Photojournalists Association of Bengaluru (see our coverage of their 2019 exhibition here).

Starbucks (Vittal Mallya Road) hosted a meetup of photo-entrepreneurs, while Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath showcased the exhibition titled Visual Voyages 2023, the annual highlight of the Youth Photographic Society (YPS). Established in 1971 under the patronage of the government, YPS has now blossomed into a prestigious and active photographic club.

A range of eminent photo-artists have steered YPS over the years, with activities such as workshops, discussion forums, and photo tours. The society embraces both professional and amateur photographers, with mentoring and knowledge-sharing sessions.

YPS holds meetups each month, and has been celebrating World Photography Day since 1999. The exhibition partner is Zeiss India.

YPS is anchored by Manju Vikas Sastry (President), Girish Ananthamurthy (VP), Prema Kakade (Secretary), Hardik P Shah (Joint Secretary), and Shreyas Rao (Treasurer). The society members have played a major role in interclub contests of the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP).

In this photo essay, we share some highlights from the YPS annual exhibition. The themes range from wildlife and urban habitat to daily rituals and festivals.

The events span the entire three-day weekend. There is also a workshop on Enchanting Ecuador and Peru by R Anantha Murty.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and showcase the breadth of your creative side?

(All photographs taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

