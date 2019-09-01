Hardships, hope, and humour: inspiring images from the Photojournalists Association of Bangalore

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 375 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





A selection of 150 photographs, titled Frozen Memories - 2019, is being exhibited at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat this weekend by the Photojournalists’ Association of Bangalore (PAB). The exhibition was inaugurated by CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.





Photographs can help cut across communication barriers of language as shown by the fact that the exhibiting photographers represent a diverse range of media: Kannada Prabha, Prajavani, Vijayavani, Vishwavani, Vijay Karnataka, Andhra Jyothi, Indu Sanje, Ee Sanje, Rajadhani Photo News, Karnataka Photo News, Press Trust of India, Economic Times, Times of India, The Hindu, Business Line, Deccan Herald, Deccan Chronicle, and New Indian Express.

From cities and nature to politics and education, the sample of photos in this pictorial essay covers a diverse range of themes. There are monochromes sprinkled between the colour photos as well.





“Our association is over 20 years old,” said Mohan Kumar B N, President of PAB, in a chat with YourStory. There are over a hundred members representing a wide cross-section of newspapers, magazines, newswires, and freelancers.

PAB has held more than 15 exhibitions over the past two decades. “The pictures literally represent frozen memories, and help citizens recall historical incidents as well as encounter everyday scenes. Photographs have a powerful impact at the individual and social level,” says Mohan.





