Hardships, hope, and humour: inspiring images from the Photojournalists Association of Bangalore

The exhibition titled ‘Frozen Memories’ shows over 150 photos capturing the excitement, anger, frustration, and inspiration from incidents in the year gone by. PAB president Mohan Kumar BN shares insights on why photographs play such an important role in our lives today.

Madanmohan Rao
1st Sep 2019
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation.


0

A selection of 150 photographs, titled Frozen Memories - 2019, is being exhibited at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat this weekend by the Photojournalists’ Association of Bangalore (PAB). The exhibition was inaugurated by CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.


Photographs can help cut across communication barriers of language as shown by the fact that the exhibiting photographers represent a diverse range of media: Kannada Prabha, Prajavani, Vijayavani, Vishwavani, Vijay Karnataka, Andhra Jyothi, Indu Sanje, Ee Sanje, Rajadhani Photo News, Karnataka Photo News, Press Trust of India, Economic Times, Times of India, The Hindu, Business Line, Deccan Herald, Deccan Chronicle, and New Indian Express.

From cities and nature to politics and education, the sample of photos in this pictorial essay covers a diverse range of themes. There are monochromes sprinkled between the colour photos as well.


“Our association is over 20 years old,” said Mohan Kumar B N, President of PAB, in a chat with YourStory. There are over a hundred members representing a wide cross-section of newspapers, magazines, newswires, and freelancers.

PAB has held more than 15 exhibitions over the past two decades. “The pictures literally represent frozen memories, and help citizens recall historical incidents as well as encounter everyday scenes. Photographs have a powerful impact at the individual and social level,” says Mohan.


See also YourStory’s photo essay on the World Press Photo exhibition, Nature inFocus 2019, and compilation of 200 inspiring quotes on the art, mission, and impact of photography.


Now, what have you done today to pause when you reach for your smartphone and see how you can take photos that are not just frozen memories but living, impactful images?


Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook 'Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,' accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

