BYJU'S set to release its FY22 report card on Oct 22

Think and Learn Pvt Ltd today has issued a notice for convening a Board meeting in the second week of Oct'2023 for approval and adoption of accounts for FY'22, a spokesperson for the company told YourStory.

Sayan Sen
BYJU'S set to release its FY22 report card on Oct 22

Saturday September 30, 2023,

1 min Read

Edtech major BYJU'S reveal its audited FY22 earnings report in the second week of October.

“Think and Learn Pvt Ltd today has issued a notice for convening a Board meeting in the second week of Oct'2023 for approval and adoption of accounts for FY'22," a spokesperson for the company told YourStory in an email.

"The board of directors along with the advisory council and certain invitees will meet to formally adopt the audited accounts," the spokesperson added.

In June, after Deloitte's departure as its auditor and delays in filing financial statements, BYJU'S offered investors reassurance and confirmed its intention to submit audited financial statements for FY 2022 by September and FY 2023 results by December of that year.

According to Reuters, BYJU’S leadership, including founder Byju Raveendran and Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel, conducted a briefing with approximately 75 shareholders on Saturday.

During this briefing, Goel reiterated the company's intention of submitting audited results for FY22 to Indian regulators by September, while also assuring investors that earnings for FY23 would be submitted by December, the report said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

