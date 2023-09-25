Karishma Mehta: The Untold Story of 'Humans of Bombay' and Its Controversy

Karishma Mehta has always been a storyteller at heart, a passion she channeled into a groundbreaking platform called 'Humans of Bombay'. When she founded the website in 2014, she was only 21 years old. But what began as a Facebook page has now evolved into an expansive platform that has brought the stories of Mumbai residents into the limelight, from everyday heroes to high-profile personalities.

The Inspiration and Journey

Mehta's platform was inspired by Humans of New York, a project founded by Brandon Stanton. Though the similarity in concept is undeniable, Mehta's venture has managed to carve its niche by focusing on the culturally rich tapestry of Mumbai. Over the years, Humans of Bombay has built a strong community of millions, sharing not just stories but the city's unique identity through its residents.

Business Meets Storytelling

Karishma Mehta is not just a dreamer but a smart entrepreneur. She has been proactive in diversifying her brand. In 2016, she released a self-published book with the same name, which features both previously published and unpublished stories. 2022 saw her branching into the world of YouTube with a video series, "How The Hell Did I Do It?" The series brings successful people from various domains into focus, delving into the 'how' of their journey to success.

Academic and Professional Background

Born and raised in Mumbai, Mehta attended Bombay Scottish School and later spent two years in a Bangalore boarding school. Her tertiary education was in Economics and Business in the UK. Alongside running Humans of Bombay, she writes for notable publications like National Geographic and has graced the stage at TEDx events and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The Controversial Turn

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Mehta. Recently, Brandon Stanton publicly expressed his disappointment at Humans of Bombay's decision to take legal action against another storytelling platform, ‘People of India’. Stanton termed it as ironic given that Humans of Bombay was originally inspired by his own project, Humans of New York.

Karishma Mehta is a multifaceted individual who has harnessed her passion for storytelling and her entrepreneurial spirit to create a highly influential platform. Despite recent controversies, her work stands as a testament to the power of sharing human stories, a universal concept that she has molded to reflect the spirit and struggles of Mumbaikars. While she navigates these choppy waters, her journey remains one to watch.