If businesses want to strive in this competitive era of technology, they need to equip the best tools to optimise their work. For example, ChatGPT is a revolutionary AI-powered tool that helps startups automate their repetitive tasks, and generate codes, content, and more.

One of the best ways to leverage this AI technology is by utilising ChatGPT plugins. So, let's see what these plugins are and how they can improve your website.

What are ChatGPT plugins?

Created by OpenAI and third-party firms/startups, ChatGPT plugins are add-on tools made specifically for this AI chatbot. When it was first launched in March 2023, there were only 11 ChatGPT plugins available. Since its release, this number has gone up to more than 900 which shows its demand.

In short, these plugins help to enhance the capabilities of ChatGPT and help companies streamline their work or business operations.

Limited time offer on ChatGPT's WordPress plugin

Recently, the WordPress ChatGPT plugin was introduced with an exclusive price offer. You can purchase this add-on for a discount of 79% at $59.99 with lifetime access. This is a beneficial deal for startups that need to produce content for their website instantly, get accurate answers to queries, etc.

Benefits of ChatGPT's WordPress Plugin

It is important to note that, the version of this plugin will depend on the type of OpenAI account you have (free or plus). Regardless, here are the top features of this tool.

Top features of the WordPress plugin

This plugin can be used at the back end and front end of your website or either depending on your requirements. So, if your startup wants to enhance the back end of the site, a quick text prompt will give you the codes or information to fulfil the task.

Additionally, it allows businesses to add a fully functional chatbot on their site to assist with customer queries and improve their experience.

Hence, online visitors receive prompt and accurate responses in their preferred language. This particular feature boosts a website's search functionality as users can get relevant results for their questions (asked in various languages).

Embrace the future with ChatGPT plugins, where innovation meets practicality, propelling your WordPress site into the realm of AI excellence.