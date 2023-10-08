Menu
Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for various state-owned banks

Pooja Malik521 Stories
Sunday October 08, 2023,

2 min Read

The government has approved the appointments of 12 general managers as executive directors (EDs) of various public sector banks (PSBs).

According to sources, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointments of 12 EDs.

As per the government order, Sanjay Rudra, general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed ED, Union Bank of India. Another GM from the same bank, Vijaykumar N Kamble will take over as ED of UCO Bank.

Besides, sources said, Bhavendra Kumar, currently Chief General Manager with Canara Bank, has been elevated to become ED of the same bank.

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank, has been elevated as ED of the bank, while Ravi Mehra, general manager, has been promoted to become ED of Punjab & Sind Bank.

Rajiv Mishra, Chief General Manager with Union Bank of India, will take over as ED of Bank of India, and Brajesh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, will join Indian Bank as ED in March.

At the same time, Rohit Rishi, Chief General Manager in Indian Bank, will take over as ED of Bank of Maharashtra next month.

In addition, the government has approved the appointment of Lal Singh as ED, Bank of Baroda; Shiv Bajrang Singh as ED, Indian Bank; Mahendra Dohare as ED, Central Bank of India; and Dhanaraj T as ED, Indian Overseas Bank.

