At LetsVenture-iStart event in Jaipur, founders can access vital insights and opportunities

Mark your calendars for October 27, 2023, as Jaipur hosts two events that could change things for startup founders in Rajasthan.

The first event, Rajasthan Startup Confluence: Ignite, Innovate, Inspire 2023, will be held at Bhamashah Techno Hub. It will focus on modern entrepreneurship and securing VC funding, and feature expert speakers Prashant A Bhonsle, Harsh Gupta, and Nidhi Banthia Mehta.

From 2 pm, in collaboration with YourStory as the media partner, iStart Rajasthan and LetsVenture will present the LetsVenture Workshop–Mixer.

The event is designed to equip Rajasthan-based startups with the skills to create an investor-worthy pitch deck and compelling narratives for successful fundraising. The event is expected to draw a diverse and influential audience, creating new opportunities and connections for the thriving startup community in the state.

Connecting startups with investors

LetsVenture, a well-regarded name in the startup investment arena, has played a pivotal role in empowering startups. Over the past decade, it has raised funding amounting to more than $140 million for over 650 startups. Its portfolio is valued at over $11.5 billion, attracting over 20,000 investors from 60 countries.

The success story is further augmented by LetsVenture's proprietary tech platform, enabling startups to access global investment opportunities.

Fostering growth and investment opportunities

The partnership between iStart Rajasthan and LetsVenture has become synonymous with success within Rajasthan's growing startup ecosystem.

Through a series of initiatives and events, this collaboration has cultivated an environment where entrepreneurs and investors connect, network, and drive innovation. Their combined efforts have resulted in issuing letters of intent (LOIs) worth Rs 6 crore to Rajasthan-based startups. Furthermore, over Rs 10 crore in funding have been disbursed to startups in the region, serving as tangible proof of their commitment to startup growth.

An insightful event awaits

The LetsVenture Workshop–Mixer offers a lineup of masterclasses and a fireside chat featuring speakers who are experts in their respective domains.

01. Masterclass 1 – ‘Creating an Investor-Worthy Pitch Deck’

Priyanka Madnani, Founder of Easy To Pitch, is a global pitch deck expert with a mission to validate a million ideas. She will guide startups through the art of crafting pitch decks that resonate with investors and transform concepts into viable businesses.

02. Masterclass 2 – ‘Crafting Compelling Narratives’

Radhika Bajoria, Founder of Radically Yours, will impart knowledge on the art of crafting compelling narratives around businesses. With her extensive experience in bridging the gap between investors and investee companies globally, she will provide valuable insights into creating narratives that captivate investors.

03. Fireside Chat – ‘Journey and Success Mantras’

Rahul Prigawat, AVP, LetsVenture, will engage in a fireside chat with Priyanka Madnani and Radhika Bajoria. Together, they will delve into their entrepreneurial journeys and share success mantras tailored for new-age founders.

This partnership signifies the unwavering dedication of iStart Rajasthan and LetsVenture to empower startups and solidify Rajasthan's position as a leading startup hub.

Secure your Spot at the LetsVenture Workshop–Mixer,