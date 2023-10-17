Menu
News

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (October 17, 2023)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Team YS14440 Stories
Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (October 17, 2023)

Tuesday October 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Funding news

Omnivio raises $1.02M in Seed Round      

Omnivio, an Omnichannel enablement company, has raised $1.02 million (Rs 8.4 crore) in its latest Seed Round of funding. The investment was led by Caret Capital, formerly known as Supply Chain Labs, with participation from prominent investors including Blume Ventures, Eximius VC, SuniconVenture Fund, Misfits, and several angel syndicates and individual investors from India, Middle East, and South East Asia. 

The latest round also saw participation from existing investors, 91 Ventures, Dexter Angels, and Supermorpehus, bringing the total funds raised by Omnivio to approximately Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million).

  

Omnivio said it will utilise the funds towards the development of its omni-channel visibility and orchestration product suite. Additionally, the company plans to expand its enterprise Go-To-Market (GTM) teams in India and the Middle East. 

Also Read
Leucine secures $7M Series A funding for pharmaceutical manufacturing compliance

Other news

Mela Ventures appoints Viju George as Partner

Mela Ventures, a Sebi-approved Category-2 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has appointed Viju George, a technology industry veteran in investment analysis, as the full-time partner. 

George has a decade of experience in understanding market trends, financial modelling, and investment analysis

 

George served as Mphasis Finance Senior VP, with extensive experience in investment analysis, private equity, and financial consulting. He's an IIT-Madras and IIM-Calcutta alumnus.

multiple payment modes

Cashfree Payments partners with Global Trade Plaza

Cashfree Payments, India's leading payments and API banking company, has partnered with Global Trade Plaza, a global B2B Marketplace, to provide Indian exporters with an improved cross-border payment experience.

In this partnership, the ‘Global Collections' solution by Cashfree Payments will enable Indian exporters to collect payments in over 15 foreign currencies. The received funds will be converted into INR and sent to their local Indian bank accounts within 48 hours. Further, exporters will also be able to get the auto-generated foreign inward remittances advice (e-FIRA).

The exporters will also be able to share their global collection account details with their international clients over email, SMS or WhatsApp, and the buyers will be able to make payments using local rails like Automated clearing house (ACH), Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), etc. The funds will be sent in INR to their local bank accounts in India. Additionally, exporters will also be able to get e-FIRA within 24 hours.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)

Edited by Megha Reddy

