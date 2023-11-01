Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Finance

Bank of Baroda digital lending business head Akhil Handa quits

Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt will take over as the head of Digital Channels and Operations and Digital Lending Business, Bank of Baroda told the exchanges on October 31.

Press Trust of India8222 Stories
Bank of Baroda digital lending business head Akhil Handa quits

Wednesday November 01, 2023,

1 min Read

Bank of Baroda's digital lending business head Akhil Handa has quit, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the state-owned lender from onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application 'bob World'.

In a late-night regulatory filing, the Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Tuesday informed about the cessation of employment of Akhil Handa.

BoB announced the appointment of Kadgatoor Sheetal Venkatesmurt as head of digital channels and operations and digital lending business. Prior to this, Venkatesmurt was the head of digital channels and operations.

On October 10, the RBI had directed BoB to halt onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application 'bob World' with immediate effect, citing material supervisory concerns.

RBI had said that the action was based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding customers onto the application.

Following the RBI's action, the bank had suspended a few officials related to the alleged manipulation of 'bob World'.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5