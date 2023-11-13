Top 5 ChatGPT plugins to turbocharge productivity

ChatGPT plugins and productivity go hand in hand. These simple add-on features can help users finish complicated tasks such as coding, data analysis or creating graphics.





So, if you want to streamline your work with AI, check out these top 5 ChatGPT plugins!

Are ChatGPT plugins free?

Before we deep dive into our list, it is important to know if these tools are free to use or not. So, all ChatGPT plugins are generally free and do not require subscriptions. However, to download or integrate these add-on features, users must be a member of ChatGPT Plus which is available at $20 per month.

Top 5 ChatGPT plugins to boost productivity

1) Argil AI Plugin: Generate images instantly

Image creation is a tedious task for designers but the Argil AI ChatGPT plugin helps to streamline this process. Users can make instant customised images from text prompts. Its functionality is similar to tools such as Midjourney and DALL-E2 which are well-known AI image generators. This plugin also offers free templates that can help improve picture quality.

2) Deploy Script: Create apps and websites without coding

Creating a website or app requires months and months of hard work but with AI in the picture, this task can be finished within days or weeks. Deploy Script is a useful ChatGPT plugin for startups that want to build applications or websites without writing the codes from scratch or doing it manually.

3) Code Interpreter: Program like a master

Code Interpreter is one of the official ChatGPT plugins launched by ﻿OpenAI﻿. Earlier ChatGPT wasn't capable of executing codes and solving complex mathematical questions so they introduced this plugin. This coding plugin can help businesses generate charts, analyse data, and even debug wrong codes ( a common problem with AI bots).

4) MultiOn Plugin: A personal AI assistant

Claimed to be the world's first personal AI agent, MultiOn is an intelligent plugin that performs tasks autonomously on your behalf. From posting on social media to booking flights, this AI assistant can streamline the workflow of users especially entrepreneurs who have hectic work schedules every day.

5) Video Insights: Chat with YouTube videos

If you have kept a long list of YouTube videos that you want to watch but have no time to, this plugin is for you! Video Insights helps users get the key points or summary of the content with a few clicks. Moreover, you can even chat with the YouTube video by asking relevant questions and getting quick insights.

The takeaway

ChatGPT plugins are one of the best productivity tools that help manage multiple tasks, ease work and create interactive products. With simple text instructions, businesses can develop fully functional apps, websites, graphics, charts, etc in a few minutes.