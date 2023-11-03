Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Paragon Partners exits MPPL as Raymond Group acquires controlling stake

Paragon Partners has sold off approximately 27% of MPPL for an undisclosed fee after the branded fabric and fashion retailer Raymond Group acquired a controlling stake of 59.25% for Rs 682 crores funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Sayan Sen174 Stories
Paragon Partners exits MPPL as Raymond Group acquires controlling stake

Friday November 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Mid-market private equity fund Paragon Partners has exited Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) following a takeover by Raymond Group.

Paragon Partners has sold off approximately 27% of MPPL for an undisclosed fee after branded fabric and fashion retailer Raymond Group acquired a controlling stake of 59.25% for Rs 682 crores funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals. Paragon Partners had invested in Maini Precision Products in two tranches in the years 2016 and 2019.

“We first invested in Maini Precision Products in 2016 when not too many investors were interested in the manufacturing sector." Sumeet Nindrajog, Senior Partner and Co-Founder, Paragon Partners, said. "Our partnership has not only created substantial value but has also exemplified the strength of collaborative entrepreneurship and we wish them continued success in their future endeavours."

MPPL operates a varied business, with 11 manufacturing facilities situated across India. These facilities are dedicated to two distinct sectors: aerospace, where they produce precision components for aerospace and defense applications, and automotive and industrial, where they specialise in manufacturing precision products for various applications such as clean internal combustion engines, fuel injections, transmissions, electric vehicle components, hydraulics, industrial equipment, and agriculture-related components.

"The leadership team of Paragon Partners has played an integral role in our remarkable high-growth phase. We are deeply appreciative of the unwavering support and the substantial value addition that the team at Paragon Partners has provided us," Gautam Maini, Managing Director, Maini Precision Products said.

"Throughout our partnership, their strategic guidance, financial expertise, and commitment to driving our operational efficiencies have helped propel Maini Precision Products," Maini added.

Maini Precision was founded in 1973 by Sudarshan Maini and Chetan Maini. These two entrepreneurs established Reva Electric Car Co. Pvt. Ltd., entering into a joint venture with US-based Amerigon Electric Vehicle Technologies Inc. Through this collaboration, they produced Reva, marking India's inaugural foray into the world of commercial electric cars. In 2010, they sold Reva Electric to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5