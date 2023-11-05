Peace and non-violence: This educator turns to art to promote a better world

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 725 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

In these troubled times, the world needs peace, togetherness, respect, and love probably more than ever before. This calls for action not just by politicians and leaders but by educators and artists as well.

“Non-violence is the only way to save humankind from disaster and rectify the world’s current troubled state,” Avinash Kate, Dean of Art and Design at Jain (deemed-to-be) University, tells YourStory.

The institution in Bengaluru attracts students from over 50 countries around the world. Its cross-disciplinary approach combines tradition and modernity, technology and spiritual thinking.

Kate’s works were on display at the exhibition titled 24 Divine Lives: Ahimsa Parmo Dharma (‘Non-violence is the Supreme Religion’), at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. Kate graduated from Marathwada University and the University of Delhi.

“We aim to establish peace and loving behaviour in the world and among humankind,” Kate adds. His works are centred on the 24 Tirthankaras of Jainism, depicted in paintings and sculptures.

Love and tranquillity need to be entwined for a better existence. As an educator, artist, and spiritualist, Kate has been an advocate for moral upliftment, a healthy lifestyle, and an artistic outlook.

The steadfastness depicted in the imagery, sometimes almost resembling disinterestedness, highlights the importance of perseverance in the path of peace and non-violence. They instil a sense of calm and focus, as shown in this photo essay.

The paintings showcase the diversity of animal and plant life on our planet. This includes bulls, elephants, crocodiles, boars, deer, goats, horses, monkeys, geese, fish, tortoises, snakes, lions, flowers, and shells.

“At this time, ahimsa is the highest spiritual, social and scientific human religion,” Kate signs off.

