Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

RateGain Travel Tech launches QIP to raise Rs 600 Cr

The floor price for the QIP was set at Rs 676.66 per equity share, and the company can offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Sayan Sen183 Stories
RateGain Travel Tech launches QIP to raise Rs 600 Cr

Thursday November 16, 2023,

2 min Read

RateGain Travel Technologies, a travel and hospitality software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, has launched a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise Rs 600 crore.

It is looking to raise Rs 400 crore via a base issue and Rs 200 crore through a greenshoe option, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

The fund raise committee, at its meeting held on November 15, approved RateGain Travel Technologies' QIP, and the floor price for the QIP was set at Rs 676.66 per equity share, according to a BSE filing by the company.

“The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed in relation to the issue," said the filing.

The company had earlier raised around Rs 1,336 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, with the IPO price band set between Rs 405 and Rs 425 per share. Ahead of the opening for public subscription, the company had secured Rs 598.83 crore from 34 investors.

RateGain, established in 2004 by Bhanu Chopra, provides a SaaS platform for hotels focusing on revenue management, reputation management, and online distribution. The company's services extend beyond hotels and include collaboration with airlines, online travel agents, meta-search firms, vacation rental and package providers, and car rental companies.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5