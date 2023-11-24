From Mumbai Slums to Rs.20,842.5Cr: Rizwan Sajan's Astounding Rise

Rizwan Sajan, a first-generation entrepreneur with a truly inspirational story, is the visionary Chairman behind the Danube Group. Born in the slums of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Sajan's journey to the pinnacle of success is a testament to his resilience, hard work, and a bit of luck.

Sajan began his entrepreneurial path in challenging circumstances. His father's win in a 'subsidised' lottery allowed the family to move into a small apartment, but life remained tough. Young Sajan, eager to contribute, started small trading ventures among his schoolmates and in the local community, selling books, milk, rakhis, and firecrackers. His business acumen emerged early, but tragedy struck when he was just 16, forcing him to drop out of school and take over the family's financial responsibilities. He started a small business manufacturing box files, which marked the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey​​.

His turning point came when he moved to Kuwait for a job opportunity. Starting as a trainee salesman, Sajan quickly climbed the career ladder, significantly boosting his earnings. However, the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein in 1990 forced him to return to Mumbai, back to square one​​.

Undeterred, Sajan ventured to Dubai in 1993, where he established a trading firm. Over the following years, he expanded his business interests, diversifying into various sectors. His ventures included the sanitary solutions brand Milano (2006), Danube Home for home furnishing (2008), and Alucopanel dealing in aluminium composite panels (2012). His entry into real estate in 2014 marked a significant expansion of his business empire. Sajan's innovative 1% payment plan revolutionised the real estate sector, making luxury more accessible and catalysing his fortune's growth​​.

Today, Danube Group is a diversified business conglomerate, with interests spanning building materials, home décor, and real estate, achieving a turnover of $2 billion. Sajan's strategic vision and relentless pursuit of growth have made the Group a prominent name in various sectors, including luxury residential projects tied up with brands like Aston Martin, Fashion TV, and Tonino Lamborghini Casa​​.

Rizwan Sajan's current net worth stands at an impressive $2.5 billion. This remarkable figure places him among the top 100 richest Indian businessmen in the UAE and underscores the magnitude of his success, coming from humble beginnings​​.

Sajan's story, marked by a mix of hard work, strategic acumen, and a dose of fortune, is a powerful narrative of transformation from the slums of Mumbai to the luxury towers of Dubai, embodying the spirit of determination and vision.