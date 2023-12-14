Google launches AI model Gemini Pro on Vertex AI platform

Google has made its latest AI model Gemini Pro publicly available on Vertex AI, its deployment platform for large language models.

The multimodal Gemini model is said to comprehend various types of information simultaneously, including text, images, audio, video, and code. It comes in three sizes: Ultra, Pro, and Nano.

Developers can now access Gemini Pro through APIs and choose from a list of over 130 models. They can also customise model behaviour, augment training knowledge, and adapt Gemini Pro to specific contexts using tuning tools, reinforcement learning, and extensions.

"Today, we are excited to announce that Gemini Pro is now publicly available on Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s end-to-end AI platform that includes intuitive tooling, fully-managed infrastructure, and built-in privacy and safety features. With Gemini Pro, now developers can build 'agents' that can process and act on information," Google said in a blog post.

"Gemini Ultra is our largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks, while Gemini Pro is our best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks, and Gemini Nano is our most efficient model for on-device tasks," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Google has also made Gemini Pro accessible on Google AI Studio.

"We will be making Gemini Ultra available to select customers, developers, partners, and safety and responsibility experts for early experimentation and feedback before rolling it out to developers and enterprise customers early next year," the blog post read.

Vertex AI facilitates the creation of low code/no code search and conversational agents using Gemini Pro.

Google has also introduced safety filters, content moderation APIs, and data governance controls to help developers ensure their models don’t output inappropriate content.

Google goes domain-specific with MedLM

Google has also unveiled MedLM—a family of foundation models fine-tuned for healthcare industry use cases, building on the progress made with Med-PaLM and Med-PaLM 2.

MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the US through an 'allowlisted general availability' on the Vertex AI platform and available in preview in certain other markets.

"Currently, there are two models under MedLM, built on Med-PaLM 2, to offer flexibility to healthcare organisations and their different needs. Healthcare organisations are exploring the use of AI for a range of applications, from basic tasks to complex workflows," the company said.

"The first MedLM model is larger and designed for complex tasks. The second is a medium model, able to be fine-tuned and best for scaling across tasks," it added.

Google has already collaborated with various institutions like Accenture, HCA Healthcare, and BenchSci to make tools that automate medical documentation in emergency departments based on free-flowing conversations, expedite drug research and development, and automate manual processes like reading clinical documents, enrollment, claims processing, and more.

Duet for the masses

The search company also announced that Duet AI for Developers and Duet AI in Security Operations are now generally available, and join Duet AI in Google Workspace. It will incorporate Google's latest model, Gemini, in the coming weeks, Google said.

Over 25 partners, including Confluent, Elastic, HashiCorp, and MongoDB, will enhance Duet AI with technology-aware coding assistance and easy access to documentation for popular developer products. Users can ask Duet AI for help when coding or troubleshooting.

Duet AI for Developers offers AI-powered code and chat assistance in various integrated development environments, streamlining tasks such as application deployment and troubleshooting.

Duet AI in Security Operations, integrated with Chronicle, aims to accelerate threat detection and response through AI assistance in search queries, automatic case data summaries, and recommendations for incident remediation.

From December 13, 2023, to February 1, 2024, customers can use Duet AI for Developers at no cost. Users can also work with its professional services partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, and Wipro, who can assist them in bringing generative AI, including Duet AI for Developers, to customers.