TechSparks

India’s grandest live pitching platform, Pitch Fest at TechSparks Mumbai, is open for applications

Scheduled for Day Two of TechSparks 2024 Mumbai edition, Pitch Fest aims to spotlight and empower undiscovered and emerging gems from Maharashtra’s startup ecosystem. It will help convert their idea into a compelling pitch and get funding, advice, outreach, growth, and more.

India’s grandest live pitching platform, Pitch Fest at TechSparks Mumbai, is open for applications

Thursday December 21, 2023,

3 min Read

After cementing a legacy in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai and Delhi this year, TechSparks, India's biggest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit. is headed once again to the country’s financial capital for a spectacular second edition scheduled for February 29 and March 1, 2024, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

India’s financial capital is home to nearly a third of the country's unicorns and is a major startup hub buoyed by innovation-friendly policies and a favourable investor base. As such, Pitch Fest aims to spotlight and empower undiscovered and emerging gems from its startup ecosystem, convert their ideas to compelling pitches and help them get funding, advice, outreach, growth, and more.

Minutes, Mumbai, and millions

The Pitch Fest is a founder-first programme that provides a large-scale platform for startup founders to present their business ideas to a live audience, investors, and a jury. The key benefits of being featured on Pitch Fest include on-spot fundraising enablements, 360-degree media coverage by YourStory, curated growth and acceleration

The format of Pitch Fest is unprecedented in the fact that it is entirely live, and the audience will get to play a role in deciding the winners. 

The Pitch Fest is backed by one of the biggest investor collectives in India, and includes Antler, Let’s Venture, Chirate Ventures, and more. Investors have the authority to make spot investment offers to the pitching startups, which could potentially walk away with funding.

Besides national recognition, startups will get a chance to meet IDA Ireland. As the Irish government's foreign direct investment agency, it acts as a strategic partner, offering advice and support services to Indian startups and business enterprises looking to develop their European market from Ireland.

“It was incredible to be part of the Mumbai Techsparks Pitch Fest, especially as one of the winners. That one event helped line up more than 20 investor meetings. We got many inbound requests from potential customers and collaborators. For Babblebots, there could not have been a better platform to hatch out from our stealth mode. Only love and gratitude for the YS team,” said Roli Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Babblebots, talking about her experiences of being a part of Pitch Fest last year.

For startups interested in pitching

If you are a startup with a bold compelling idea that has the potential to disrupt the market, please sign up to be considered for the Pitch Fest here.

Register as an investor

If you are an investor in early-stage startups we’d be thrilled to have you on board the investor panel at Pitch Fest. Please register your interest to be a part of the panel here.

Book your TechSparks 2024 Mumbai Edition ticket now.

Access all of this and more, at TechSparks Mumbai with a specially discounted all-access early bird ticket. Hurry! Prices go up very soon!

Edited by Teja Lele

