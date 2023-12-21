India’s grandest live pitching platform, Pitch Fest at TechSparks Mumbai, is open for applications

After cementing a legacy in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai and Delhi this year, TechSparks, India's biggest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit. is headed once again to the country’s financial capital for a spectacular second edition scheduled for February 29 and March 1, 2024, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

India’s financial capital is home to nearly a third of the country's unicorns and is a major startup hub buoyed by innovation-friendly policies and a favourable investor base. As such, Pitch Fest aims to spotlight and empower undiscovered and emerging gems from its startup ecosystem, convert their ideas to compelling pitches and help them get funding, advice, outreach, growth, and more.

Minutes, Mumbai, and millions

The Pitch Fest is a founder-first programme that provides a large-scale platform for startup founders to present their business ideas to a live audience, investors, and a jury. The key benefits of being featured on Pitch Fest include on-spot fundraising enablements, 360-degree media coverage by YourStory, curated growth and acceleration

The format of Pitch Fest is unprecedented in the fact that it is entirely live, and the audience will get to play a role in deciding the winners.

The Pitch Fest is backed by one of the biggest investor collectives in India, and includes Antler, Let’s Venture, Chirate Ventures, and more. Investors have the authority to make spot investment offers to the pitching startups, which could potentially walk away with funding.

Besides national recognition, startups will get a chance to meet IDA Ireland. As the Irish government's foreign direct investment agency, it acts as a strategic partner, offering advice and support services to Indian startups and business enterprises looking to develop their European market from Ireland.

“It was incredible to be part of the Mumbai Techsparks Pitch Fest, especially as one of the winners. That one event helped line up more than 20 investor meetings. We got many inbound requests from potential customers and collaborators. For Babblebots, there could not have been a better platform to hatch out from our stealth mode. Only love and gratitude for the YS team,” said Roli Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Babblebots, talking about her experiences of being a part of Pitch Fest last year.

For startups interested in pitching

Register as an investor

