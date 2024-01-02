Menu
News

BYJU’S Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas quits

The company has witnessed several high level exits in the recent past, including Ajay Goel and Cherian Thomas.

Pooja Malik591 Stories
BYJU’S Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas quits

Tuesday January 02, 2024,

2 min Read

Edtech major ﻿BYJU'S﻿ Group General Counsel Roshan Thomas has left the company after 2.5 years, marking another top-level exit from the troubled firm.

Roshan Thomas assumed the role of Group General Counsel at the company in April 2021. He has communicated the news of his departure through a LinkedIn post.

"I am announcing the conclusion of this chapter," he said in the post.

"Navigating through challenging and tumultuous situations has been both a learning experience and a privilege. Excited about the future and new possibilities, looking forward to staying connected and exploring new horizons," he added.

Over the last few months, former chief financial officer Ajay Goel and senior vice president Cherian Thomas have left the company. In November, BYJU'S appointed Jiny Thattil as its new Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Anil Goel.

Recently, BYJU's parent company, Think & Learn Pvt, reported a 2X increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 5,015 crore in FY22 and a 1.8x increase in losses at Rs 8,245 crore.

The company held its annual general meeting on 20 December to approve the much-delayed FY22 accounts.

In the past year, BYJU's has faced the ire of shareholders such as PeakXV and Prosus who have resigned from the board due to a communication breakdown.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

