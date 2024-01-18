Sheryl Sandberg plans to step down from Meta’s board after 12 years

Menu
Technology

Sherly Sandberg served for more than 14 years as the COO of the social media company. She has been a board member for 12 years.

Ishan Patra
Thursday January 18, 2024,

2 min Read

Sheryl Sandberg, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook parent Meta, plans to step down from her role as a board member on the Meta Board of Directors after her term concludes in May.

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May. After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

“Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” she said, adding that she will serve as an advisor to the company.

Sandberg served for more than 14 years as the COO of the social media company. She has been a board member for 12 years.

“Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years. Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years. I look forward to this next chapter together!” Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, responding to Sandberg’s post.

Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was the Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google. Earlier, she was the Chief of Staff for the US Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

Edited by Suman Singh

