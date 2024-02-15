Embracing technology: Logicarts' recipe for efficiency and growth

Two decades ago, the logistics industry operated within a framework heavily reliant on manual paperwork and traditional methods for managing shipments. Each step of the process, from order placement to delivery confirmation, involved extensive documentation, creating bottlenecks and inefficiencies along the supply chain.

As businesses expanded and demand surged, the sheer volume of paperwork became overwhelming, leading to delays, errors, and increased operational costs. Moreover, manual processes lacked the agility and scalability required to adapt to changing market dynamics and customer expectations. This dependency on paperwork hindered the industry's ability to keep pace with the evolving demands of modern commerce, prompting a need for more streamlined and technology-driven solutions.

Building blocks and integration

Gangadhar Reddy, Founder & CEO, Logicarts

Recognising the limitations of manual processes, Logicarts, a tech-first logistics player, embarked on a journey to embrace technology-driven solutions.

"Initially, we were driven by a manual process but realized quickly that we cannot scale in larger modules," shared Gangadhar Reddy, Founder of Logicarts. "Hence, we started with building tech modules like pincode segregation, route plan, and shipment allocation, improving efficiency in on-time delivery."

Central to Logicarts' technological advancement is the seamless integration of various systems, including Transportation Management (TM), Security and Safety (SS), Trip Management System (TMS), and Business Management System (BMS). These interconnected modules enable end-to-end transaction processing, from client billing to vendor payments, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the logistics chain.

Scalability at its core

One of the key advantages of Logicarts' technology-driven approach is scalability. With operations spanning from small-scale to large-scale logistics, the company's digital platforms seamlessly adapt to evolving business needs.

"As you expand and grow, these platforms can adapt to your business's changing needs," Gangadhar affirmed. "Whether you're handling double the volume of orders or entering new markets, a digital logistics system can accommodate these changes without significant disruptions."

To ensure on-time deliveries amidst its expansive network, Logicarts employs a comprehensive driver performance evaluation system. "Every driver and delivery associate is mapped to the delivery matrix," he explained.

In managing a 5,000-driver fleet, Logicarts leverages an automated system to meticulously assess and enhance driver performance, ensuring seamless operations and optimal delivery outcomes. This system operates within two revenue modules: mid-mile connectivity and last-mile delivery, each crucial for maintaining efficiency throughout the logistics network.

Driving efficiency

Logicarts employs a comprehensive set of metrics and parameters to evaluate driver and delivery associate performance. The Trip Management System (TMS) is utilized for detailed trip planning, offering visibility into kilometers covered, working hours, and trip completion. Daily and monthly reports provide Management Information System (MIS) insights and revenue visibility, facilitating informed decision-making. Additionally, drivers are empowered with a fuel indent facility in alignment with Logicarts' Zero Investment policy.

Delivery associates undergo meticulous evaluations, including comprehensive background checks for trust and reliability, geo-marked attendance for accuracy, and streamlined delivery processes through auto route planning using the Last In, First Out (LIFO) method.

A scoreboard system guides delivery associates with decided slot deliveries, fostering healthy competition, while providing crucial support for returns and buy-back scenarios. Grooming standards are also assessed as part of a holistic performance evaluation. This scoreboard system provides real-time feedback on key performance indicators, incentivising drivers to excel and delivering superior customer service.

However, implementing extensive automation systems has not been without its challenges. Logicarts has encountered various hurdles, including initial investment costs, technological limitations, and workforce adaptation.

"Workforce adaptation is a critical aspect of implementing automation and robotics in the logistics industry," Gangadhar acknowledged. Despite these challenges, Logicarts remains committed to overcoming obstacles and driving continuous innovation in its operations.

Enhancing customer experience

The incorporation of technology has significantly enhanced the overall customer experience, particularly in terms of on-time deliveries. Through features such as real-time tracking, notifications, and self-service options, Logicarts empowers customers with greater visibility and control over their shipments, fostering trust and satisfaction.

Looking ahead, the logistics player envisions embracing future technological innovations, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability solutions, to optimise operations further. From autonomous vehicles to drones, the company remains at the forefront of technology trends, striving to meet evolving customer demands while enhancing efficiency and safety in last-mile logistics.

By incorporating innovative solutions, Logicarts is paving the way towards a future where speed, accuracy, and reliability come together to provide an exceptional delivery experience. As the company continues to set new standards and redefine the dynamics of the logistics industry, one thing remains clear - it is trailblazing a customer-centric logistics journey infused with pioneering technology.