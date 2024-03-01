Govt launches Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry to create comprehensive database

The government on Thursday said it has launched a platform, Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, to create a comprehensive database with details about all the startup ecosystem stakeholders under one roof across different categories.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal became the first person to register on the platform, signifying the government's commitment to nurturing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

"The Registry will act as a one-stop database with details on all startup ecosystem stakeholders under one roof across different categories," it said.

It is envisaged that the registry will facilitate easy access and discovery, fostering collaboration and growth within the ecosystem.

"This one-stop platform will house detailed information on all ecosystem participants, facilitating easy access and discovery,' it said, adding that the registry will include various categories of entrepreneurs, including those in the early stages of ideation, social impact ventures, and high-growth businesses that no longer fit the traditional startup definition, strengthening the overall startup base.

Each registered user will receive a unique ID and access a personalised dashboard to connect with relevant stakeholders and access resources.

"The Registry's launch has been linked with the Startup Mahakumbh festival being organised by the startup ecosystem which aims to bring together all the stakeholders to showcase entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation," it said.