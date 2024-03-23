⁠⁠MakeMyTrip Partners with Microsoft to Offer AI-Powered Travel Booking in India

Planning a trip can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially if you're not familiar with navigating apps or websites. To make travel booking simpler and more accessible for everyone, MakeMyTrip, a leading Indian online travel company, has joined forces with Microsoft. This collaboration brings the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to travel booking in India.

A Milestone in Travel Booking

At the heart of this partnership is the integration of advanced AI technology into MakeMyTrip's platform, leveraging Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. This collaboration is not just about incorporating new technology; it's about reshaping the travel booking experience by breaking down barriers related to language, literacy, and accessibility.

Talk It Out: Voice-Activated Booking

Now you will be able to book a trip just by talking! This partnership introduces voice-assisted booking in English and Hindi. No more struggling with apps or complex interfaces. Simply tell the system your preferences, and it will guide you through the booking process.

Personalized Travel Recommendations

One of the most exciting benefits of this collaboration is the ability to offer personalized travel recommendations to users. Through voice-assisted technology, the platform can understand a traveler's preferences, such as budget, destination type, and time of travel, to suggest tailor-made holiday packages. This personal touch ensures that users get recommendations that truly match their desires and needs, making travel planning much more enjoyable and efficient.

Multilingual Support

Recognizing the diverse linguistic landscape of India, the voice-assisted booking feature supports multiple Indian languages, starting with English and Hindi. This initiative aims to make travel booking inclusive, catering to users who prefer communicating in their native language. Plans to extend support to other Indian languages like Bhojpuri and various southern dialects are underway, promising a more inclusive platform for all Indian travelers.

Breaking Down Barriers

The collaboration between MakeMyTrip and Microsoft is set to eliminate several obstacles faced by users. From challenges related to navigating complex app environments to physical impairments that make traditional booking methods difficult, the AI-powered feature is designed to be user-friendly for everyone. Simple visual cues and voice commands enable users to book their travel without having to deal with the complexities of typing or reading small text.

Seamless Booking Experience

Beyond personalization and inclusivity, this partnership ensures a seamless booking experience. The AI-driven interface, powered by Azure OpenAI Service's GPT technology, can sift through thousands of options to find the perfect holiday package, book flights, and hotels, and even summarize hotel reviews. This means that users can make informed decisions quickly, without having to scroll through endless reviews or compare multiple options manually.

Making Travel Accessible for All

The collaboration between MakeMyTrip and Microsoft is a significant leap forward in making travel more accessible, personalized, and efficient for users across India. By leveraging the power of AI and voice-assisted technology, this partnership promises to transform the travel booking experience, making it more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone. As the beta version of this feature rolls out, it's clear that the future of travel booking in India is bright, with technology paving the way for easier, more personalized, and accessible travel planning.