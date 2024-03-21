Sameer Brij Verma, one of the managing directors at Nexus Venture Partners, is set to conclude his 13 year stint at the venture capital firm.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Verma is set to launch his own investment fund. The new venture will be a multi-sector, multi-stage fund, spanning public markets and early-stage investments. Verma will remain at Nexus for a few months during the transition, which is expected to conclude by August-September, the report said citing sources.

Nexus Venture Partners declined to comment on the development.

The fund anticipates preparing startups for IPOs within the next five to six years, targeting valuations of $500-600 million. With a fund size of $150-200 million, Verma will act as a solo general partner, supported by a team of around a dozen executives, offering initial investments of $4-5 million and up to $10-12 million for scaled companies.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Verma has been on the boards of more than two dozen startups and has invested in unicorns like Zomato, Pristyn Care, Unacademy, and Paytm. Verma was also a founding investor in Ultrahuman, a health-focused smart wearables maker, which had announced a $35 million serides B fundraise on Wednesday.

Nexus Venture Partners is a venture capital firm that invests in early to growth-stage companies primarily in India and the United States. Founded in 2006, Nexus focuses on investing in technology-driven businesses across sectors such as consumer internet, enterprise software, healthcare, and fintech.