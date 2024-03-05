OnGrid launches eLockr HR 2.0 platform in Middle East and Southeast Asia

OnGrid, a background verification platform operating in India, has expanded its HR 2.0 platform, eLockr, into Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Launched in 2016 by IIT Bombay graduates Piyush Peshwani and Vineet Bansal, Gurugram-based OnGrid is an ISO-certified digital platform for background verifications and checks.

The platform enables organisations to issue digitally verifiable, tamper-proof certificates of experience to former employees, allowing them to be verified and digitally accessed by new employers.

“We are excited to take eLockr global and work with employers and education institutes to help them embrace higher data security and privacy by issuing verifiable and tamper-proof credentials to their alumni—credentials that can empower their alumni, credentials that they can use forever to establish trust via instant and digital verification—be it with new employers, or for banking services, getting travel visas," said, Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder and CEO at OnGrid and eLockr





"In essence, anything that enables the alumni to get access to products, services, opportunities,” he added.

eLockr is a digital employment credentials platform that aims to prevent fraudulent claims and ensures security, consent, and privacy. It provides digitally verifiable employment credentials and attrition insights for companies.





The platform has issued over 2 million verified credentials to over 20,000 organisations and offers free anonymous surveys for candid feedback and market position information.





Its customers include ﻿Practo﻿, Shaadi.com, ﻿Delhivery﻿, Hitachi Payment Services, Shoppers Stop, Muthoot Mini Finance, ﻿Vedantu﻿, and ﻿Xpressbees﻿.