The establishment of the 'Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality' at the World Economic Forum has received the support of global corporations and domestic industry leaders. But, despite making progress, India still has a long way to go, as demonstrated by its ranking in the annual Gender Gap Report.

India Inc plays a crucial role in fostering a gender-diverse work environment. There is a collective responsibility to create an inclusive culture, from combating unconscious biases in hiring to achieving pay parity and promoting more women to leadership positions.

At SheSparks 2024, Ajay Vij, Country Managing Director of Accenture in India, shared insights and strategies on championing gender diversity, centred on the theme 'Be Without Limits’, and highlighted the importance of gender equality and inclusion in the workplace. It aligns with the company's theme for International Women's Day 2024 theme, 'Be Without Limits' as it strives to achieve a gender-balanced workforce by 2025.

Vij began the discussion by sharing anecdotes that illustrated the power of inclusion and equality. Drawing from his experience in the hospitality industry, he stressed the importance of each individual's contribution to the delivery of a seamless customer experience.

Operationally, Accenture in India has succeeded in achieving gender balance within its organisation, he said. The number of women in India is 49% and 29% in leadership positions. Inclusion initiatives such as this serve as a powerful example of how they can contribute to the creation of a more welcoming and equitable work environment.

Vij spoke about the importance of courageous leadership, practical approaches, and adaptability in order to overcome challenges, particularly those exacerbated by the pandemic. There had been unprecedented difficulties during the pandemic, with women in the workforce being disproportionately affected. Despite this, it also led to a transformation in the work environment, resulting in enhanced flexibility and the availability of remote work opportunities.

Acknowledging that career breaks are a reality, he stressed the need for a holistic approach to support individuals during various life stages. Organisations need to create environments where individuals, regardless of gender or background, feel empowered to thrive professionally, he said.

He emphasised the significance of fostering a supportive environment for individuals taking career breaks, highlighting Accenture's proactive approach in implementing gender-neutral policies and extending maternity leave to 26 weeks even before it was legally mandated. He also outlined the importance of maintaining connections and providing support for those returning to work after a break, including initiatives like Career Reboot programmes.

Vij suggested a two-pronged strategy to address the issue of gender disparity in corporate advancement. The first focuses on empowering and supporting senior women in breaking the glass ceiling, while the second emphasises the need to nurture and encourage the next generation of female leaders to take control of their career paths and make the most of their learning and growth prospects. He also underscored the significance of accessible learning opportunities in the post-pandemic world, stressing the value of upskilling and embracing chances for professional advancement.

He pointed out that an intentional leadership commitment is necessary to foster gender diversity at all levels of the organisation, and advocated for the equal representation of women in leadership roles. Urging organisations to be transparent and accountable in their efforts to achieve gender parity, he called for collaboration and community engagement to advance the gender equity agenda.

Vij concluded by urging individuals to commit to gender diversity, set bold goals, and leverage technology to foster change. No matter what role or industry one is in, he encouraged everyone to use their influence and resources to create a world that is more inclusive and equitable.

Each step taken on this journey ensures positive change. This paves the way for a world without limits, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and contribute their unique talents and perspectives. Together, we can shape a truly equitable, inclusive, and boundless future.