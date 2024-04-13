Gaming industry doesn't require regulation, says PM while interacting with top gamers

The gaming industry does not require any regulation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while asserting that it must remain free and only then it will boom.

In a free-wheeling interaction with top Indian online gamers on a host of issues about the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the Prime Minister posed questions to the gamers while trying his hands at some of the games.

When gamer Naman Mathur asked PM Modi if there was any need for regulations in the gaming sector, he said regulate wouldn't be the right word because it is the government's nature to intervene.

"There are two things--either you try to impose restrictions under a law or try to understand and mould it based on our country's needs and bring it under an organised and legal structure and uplift its reputation," the Prime Minister said.

"My attempt is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047 the government is out of the lives of middle-class families in particular. Our life is stuck in paperwork. It is the poor who need the government, the government should be there with them in difficult times," he added.

Another gamer, Animesh Agarwal, said the government should recognise e-sports and gaming as a mainstream sport. "It is a skill-based gaming and does not involve gambling. Once it is established and understood by all government bodies, including those involved in financial transactions, it will be really beneficial...the industry does not need a regulation. We should let it grow freely. With a little push, the industry will be ready," he told the Prime Minister.

To this, PM Modi replied, "It (e-sports and gaming) does not require any regulation. It must remain free, only then it will boom."

The Prime Minister sought to know from the gamers about how they deal with the conflict between gaming and gambling. The gamers also discussed with the prime minister certain terminologies used in the industry such as "noob" and "grind".

As the gamers explained to the Prime Minister that "noob" is a reference to someone who is a newbie or not very skilled at a game, Modi chuckled, "If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it for a particular person."

Tirth Mehta, a gamer from Gujarat's Kutch, said, "People feel that we play games to pass the time. We play games that are really different from the others, but people think they are as easy as ludo...We play games that are as complex as chess and demand mental and physical skills".

Gamers Tirth Mehta, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Payal Dhare had a half-an-hour-long interactive session with PM Modi.

They discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the prime minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India. They also spoke about issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing women's participation in the gaming industry.