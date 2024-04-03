B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios has appointed Sridhar Narayan as its Chief Business Officer.

Sridhar Narayan brings over two decades of experience in sales and strategy from companies like Adobe India, Microsoft, ESRI, and IBM. At Adobe India, he spearheaded the BFSI Business, establishing the Digital Experience vertical, and significantly scaling the business.

In his new role, Sridhar will identify new growth avenues, drive strategic business development, and contribute to Perfios' market expansion plans.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Perfios to drive market expansion, and chart a course towards sustained success and market leadership,” said Sridhar Narayan.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Sridhar has been actively involved in mentoring students and young professionals, guiding them to become job-ready and supporting them in their career progression to navigate the complexities of today's professional landscape. His efforts also include teaching AI and Mathematics in Kannada to government school children, showcasing his belief in the transformative power of education and mentorship." Perfios said in a statement.

Also Read Tech is an enabler for banks to make financial products available to all: Perfios CEO

In November last year, Perfios had hired Sumit Nigam, a former VP & Head of Engineering at BigBasket as Chief Technology Officer and Anu Mathew as Chief People Officer who had previously held the same role at payments tech company, PineLabs.

As a part of the top level rejig, Co-founder Debashish Chakraborty, who was the CTO, before Nigam took over, transitioned to a more strategic role within the organization.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn had also raised $80 million in a Series D1 funding round led by Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG), the venture and growth investment arm of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

The proceeds from this funding round will be used by Perfios to fuel its international expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Africa regions. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for strategic acquisitions and inorganic growth opportunities, the company had said in a statement.