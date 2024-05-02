California-based SaaS company ﻿Freshworks﻿has said that CEO Girish Mathrubootham will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Meanwhile, Dennis Woodside, who is currently the President, has been appointed as the new CEO.

Mathrubootham wrote about the changes in a company blogpost.

“Today, I am announcing a new chapter in our company's story and my career. I have decided to step down as CEO of Freshworks and transition into the role of Executive Chairman. This decision was not made lightly and comes with a deep belief in our collective vision and the future of our company,” said Girish Mathrubootham in a statement.

Before joining Freshworks, Dennis Woodside held several roles, including Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox and was the CEO of Motorola Mobility. He also served on the Board of ServiceNow for more than four years.

After spending almost 14 years since founding Freshworks as a tiny startup in Chennai, to scaling it to be a global Saas player and the first Indian Saas company to list on Nasdaq, I’m excited to announce that I’m stepping into a new role as Executive Chairman of Freshworks.… — Girish Mathrubootham (@mrgirish) May 1, 2024

Last year, Freshworks experienced a significant 20% growth in revenue for the quarter ending December 2023 through the integration of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) within its product portfolio.

“We have worked together for more than 18 months now, and watching Dennis gain a deep understanding of the Freshworks business, his love and admiration of our work and people in India, his ability to attract top talent and build world-class teams, and the operational excellence that he brings to Freshworks make me confident that he is the right leader to take on the CEO role,” he added.

Founded in 2010 in Chennai, Freshworks specialises in customer relationship management (CRM), IT service management (ITSM), and ecommerce marketing tools. As of October 2023, the company has a client base exceeding 60,000 businesses.