The exhibition titled Charvi (‘something beautiful and intelligent’) was recently held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. See Part I of our coverage here.

The showcase was curated by Vasanth Rao, Founder and CEO of Car Street Studios in Sydney. In our second photo essay on the exhibition, we showcase more of the paintings along with artist insights on creativity and success.

Nirupama SP presented her explorations of the feminine dimensions of Shakti. “This Shakti can be very distinct as well as collective. l have tried to showcase the different aspects of energies such as Durga, Ganga, and Parvati,” she explains.

“To me, Durga is an action-oriented and assertive feminine form, so my work tries to bring this out. I have also tried to explore the very adaptable and effortlessly flowing feminine nature in my work Ganga,” she adds.

Anupama PG presented her abstract works on nature, space and creative mindscapes. “My visual narration contains elements that are pure and connected,” she describes. Viewers can easily connect to the abstract reality and add value to the experience.

“My paintings evolve from a traditional heritage and attitude. I play with tree forms, colours and lines to project unique perspectives and life experiences and transform them into visual poetry,” she explains.

“One of the toughest concepts in art is to create abstractions by exploring the blank canvas and creating something. The process is to discover intelligent compositions that contain some recognisable forms and elements,” Anupama says.

Visualisation of the spiritual carries a moral dimension and stands for virtues like purity and simplicity. “Painting is my prime artistic activity, regardless of label, definition or classification,” she explains.

As an image lover, her artworks have thin tree forms and embedded events. The paintings are priced from Rs 50,000 upward.

Spoorthy Murali showcased small-town vendors in her artworks. “The vivacity of life in India has always charmed me. A regular day in semi-urban streets—rich and resplendent with colours and bustling with activity—is the theme of my works,” she describes.

“The drama of light and shadow, the conviction in the body language of street vendors, onlookers, and bystanders—all together seem to form a very compelling scene for an artist,” she says.

“I enjoy narrating the drama with simplified compositions and a limited palette,” she adds. Her artworks are priced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000.

The artists also offer different interpretations of success and the resilience it takes to navigate through mistakes and failures. “Success of an artist is defined by their quality of work and creative style,” Anupama explains.

“l don't think mistakes or failures are absolute. The so-called mistakes of today might inspire me tomorrow to a wonderful outcome, hence I just work consistently,” Nirupama says.

“Success through art for me is when my art is used for fundraising. There is gratification that my art touches lives,” Murali says.

The artists were also pleased with the audience responses at the exhibition. “Exhibitions are a good platform for artists to showcase their works. The audience gives valuable suggestions and feedback, and helps artists understand their aesthetics,” Anupama says.

“I found the Charvi exhibition to be very engaging and stimulating. The feedback was also constructive and encouraging,” Nirupama adds.

Murali also says she got very positive feedback from the art community and art lovers. “Many senior artists who came by had very encouraging words to say,” she proudly adds.

Finally, the exhibitors offer advice and tips for aspiring artists. “There is no shortcut for success. Learn as much as possible, no matter what,” Anupama suggests.

“Learning is never ending. You have to be a student for life,” she affirms.

“All artists have to explore their own journeys. They have to explore with absolute freedom,” Nirupama adds.

“Keep observing, drawing and painting. Focus on skills instead of immediate gratification. Art is like poetry. It is an intimate experience. Stay true to the poetry you want to paint. Do not adopt someone else's subject,” Murali signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)