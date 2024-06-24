OYO launches its first luxury hotel in Dubai, plans special packages for Indian tourists

Hospitality chain OYO launched Palette Royal Reflections Hotel and Spa, its first luxury hotel in Dubai.

The company launched the luxury hotel as it expects a significant growth in the number of Indian tourists visiting Dubai owing to the relaxed visa policy, anticipating over 1 lakh Indian tourists to visit this year.

With 11.9 million visitors to Dubai in 2023, India ranked first in terms of entries, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UK with 6.7 million and 5.9 million tourists, respectively.

“The combination of rising affluence, the perception of Dubai as a luxury destination, and the desire for exclusive experiences among Indian tourists is expected to drive the demand for premium hotels in Dubai. We have been seeing a surge in the number of Indian tourists asking for luxury accommodation in the region. OYO plans to meet the requirements of tourists visiting Dubai through this initiative,” said Nitin Gupta, Business Head, OYO Middle East.

This is part of OYO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its premium property footprints across the world, including the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

The Palette Royal Reflections Hotel and Spa plans to offer special packages and services, such as authentic Indian cuisine, traditional Indian hospitality, and assistance with travel arrangements and sightseeing tours for Indian tourists.

Some of OYO’s other palette properties include Palette Resort at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, USA, Palette Siniya Island Resorts in Umm Al Quaim, UAE, and Palette Grand Morocc in Thailand.

The company has over 700 properties in the UAE, including over 200 in Dubai alone.