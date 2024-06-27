Brands
News

Akshita Toshniwal63 Stories
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces international airport in Hosur

Thursday June 27, 2024 , 2 min Read

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday proposed plans that the government will build a new international airport in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

The proposed airport, which will be built on nearly 2,000 acres, will have the capacity to handle three crore passengers annually.

Hosur, which is just about 40 kms from Bengaluru, is around the same distance that Bangaloreans have to travel to reach Kempegowda International Airport

The project will enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, and will also benefit neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem in Tamil Nadu, apart from Hosur, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru. 

“With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” said Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Hosur is well connected to EXIM gateways and is near other major business hubs and industrial clusters including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore. The area is a focal point for auto and electric vehicle manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and is also evolving into an IT hub, complete with a planned IT park. The area hosts operations of popular companies like Tata Electronics, TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and Rolls-Royce. 

Earlier in the year, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) launched a feasibility study for building a metro link from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to Hosur, the industrial hub in Tamil Nadu. Bommasandra will serve as the future terminus of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line, currently under construction and anticipated to open later this year.

The new airport will not only bolster connectivity but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Tamil Nadu, said

Edited by Megha Reddy

