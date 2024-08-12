Software Innovation versus returns? How Copods has solved the puzzle with its unique approach to future-proofing businesses

Artificial Intelligence is rewiring the way we visualise customer interactions across sectors. But there’s a lot more to effectively leveraging this technology in your business than a simple plug-and-play option. Think of Jarvis from Iron Man…the legendary AI character who is not only a superhero’s trusty sidekick but also has the sass and personality that appeals to Tony Stark.

While AI systems of the real world are far from achieving this level of autonomy or intelligence to be personally attuned to the ‘human’ style, there are innovations that significantly enhance how a business operates and communicates with its customers. These innovations aim to bring us closer to the dream of having our own "Jarvis" for business needs.

One of these is Copods, a trailblazing services company that is transforming IT solutions with its innovative 'collaborative pods' approach to software design and engineering. Hence, the name 'Copods'.

In a conversation with YourStory, Co-founder and CDO Anish Bhuwania says that the idea was to create a “human co-pilot delivering digital experiences that drive results.”

“Software products are often over-engineered or over-designed, resulting in feasibility, viability, and desirability issues with an untapped opportunity to leverage collective intelligence. We saw the need for a more strategic and collaborative approach, leading to the development of our unique pod-based framework,” he explains.

Founded in 2017 by Anish Bhuwania, Sumin Shah, and Kamlesh Munot, Copods is focusing on creating transformative experiences. “We focus on the critical 40% that drives 100% business success, ensuring our efforts create meaningful and lasting impact,” says Bhuwania.

Copods "one-team" philosophy and “pod” structure bring together diverse expertise to drive innovation and ensure practical, relevant solutions. It doesn’t just deploy advanced technology; it bridges the gap between tech and human needs, creating solutions that resonate on a human level.

The early days

Today, Copods is a comprehensive digital solutions provider, specialising in research, design, engineering, branding, and marketing. It leverages emerging technologies like AI/ML, IoT, and advanced data analytics to deliver solutions across various domains such as cybersecurity, data and analytics, supply chain and industrial automation, ecommerce, healthcare, BFSI, and many more.

However, like most companies, Copods did not find overnight success. It has been a seven-year journey, growing from just three founders to a formidable team of 60+ people.

“We set out to transform how people interact with digital products on one side, and how software companies work with services companies on the other. As hands-on founders, we focused on the art and science of delivering value-by-doing. We leveraged our network and secured our first client within a few weeks of inception—a pivotal moment that validated our business model and demonstrated the demand for our services and approach. This early success laid the groundwork for future growth,” Bhuwania says.

Recognising the evolving needs of clients, Copods soon expanded its service portfolio to include software experience engineering as a service. This diversification helped attract a broader client base and nurture deeper relationships with existing clients.

For a company so attuned to customers' needs and requirements, managing limited resources in the early days while striving for rapid growth demanded meticulous planning and prioritisation. “There needs to be a fine balance between short-term needs and long-term goals,” Bhuwania says.

True impact

Traditional, siloed and hierarchical approaches often stifle innovation and efficiency. Copods has solved some of the world’s toughest challenges where traditional methods have failed.

For instance, a major North American retail chain struggled with inventory management and customer loyalty due to outdated, fragmented methods, leading to overstocking, stock-outs, and wastage, impacting ROI.

Copods introduced a smart, data-driven tool that analysed historical inventory data and real-time AI-driven in-store experiences. This created a Single Point of Governance (SPOG) with actionable insights, resulting in increased sales, customer footfall, loyalty, and a 72% reduction in perishable product wastage.

A product manager at one of the Big 5 management consulting firms, said Copods helped rethink their product structure, improving user experience and supporting business goals. The VP, Head of Design at a leading fintech company, shared that it never felt like Copods was an external team—it took full ownership of projects, went the extra mile to earn trust, and really understood the target customers.

The tangible results delivered for clients validate the company’s strategic approach. Significant returns on investment and glowing testimonials highlight the profound impact of its solutions.

Copods’ journey has been characterised by domain expertise. “Our teams, comprised of specialists from various fields, tackle complex challenges with unwavering confidence, reflecting our commitment to excellence. This allows us to deliver desirable, viable, and feasible solutions that drive client success,” Bhuwania says.

Looking ahead

As Copods scales new heights, its commitment to the founding principles of collaboration, innovation, and trust only grows stronger. This unwavering dedication forms the foundation of its ambitious vision for the future.

“We've set a high bar, targeting a 95% client satisfaction rate and recognition for exceptional service. To achieve this, we're forging strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, academic institutions, and industry bodies. These collaborations not only keep us at the cutting edge of technology but also expand our influence within the industry,” Bhuwania says.

So could Copods be our real-world ‘Jarvis’? Perhaps, it can be even better than that!