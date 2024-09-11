The competition for text-to-video AI tools is getting heated! With various platforms releasing their versions.

Recently, Kling AI, an AI-powered Chinese video generator became viral for creating visually realistic clips.

And now, we've got a new player in the game – MiniMax! As the text-to-video AI tool market crowds. Let's dive into what MiniMax has to offer and see how it stacks up against the other AI tools out there!

MiniMax: Free text-to-video AI tool

Credit: https://hailuoai.com/video

MiniMax has launched a new Chinese text-to-video generator after Kling AI. Interestingly, MiniMax is making headlines for producing hyper-realistic humans and accurate hand motions-something most AI tools can't achieve.

This unicorn startup is backed by big investors such as Alibaba and Tencent. As of now, they have released MiniMax's first version which is called Video-01 and is reportedly in the works of developing its successor as well.

Key features of MiniMax Video-01

Now, let's take a look at its standout features.

Quality and performance:

MiniMax Video-01 is noted for generating hyper-realistic footage, including accurate human movements, which has been a challenge for other AI video generators. The output clips have a native resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels at 25 frames per second, ensuring a decent quality.

When it comes to visual styles, Video-01 can produce a diverse range of clips such as futuristic cities, CGI, video game graphics, etc.

Ease of use

Just like most AI tools, MiniMax produces visual content with text prompts. So, users can share their request and the tool will generate a video that visually represents the description provided. However, it creates a maximum of 6-second long clip.

The firm's founder and Chief Executive Officer Yan Junjie has stated this tool's future iterations will support more capabilities such as image-to-video along with video editing capabilities.

Content moderation

The tool includes safeguards against generating illegal content, such as explicit scenes. However, it does produce clips of influential people according to Gadgets 360.

Accessibility

The platform is accessible to everyone globally including India. So, users can visit their official website- Hailuoai and sign up using their mobile number to get a free trial. Additionally, developers can make use of the provided API.

Is MiniMax better than Kling AI and Runway Gen-3?

MiniMax enters a competitive landscape alongside other AI video generators like OpenAI's Sora, Kling AI, and Runway Gen-3. The company's first version Video-01 is undoubtedly impressive as it replicates real-life human faces and expressions.

When it comes to understanding the context, MiniMax has an upper hand over Kling AI as Video-01 makes fewer mistakes with text prompts. Regardless, the best part of MiniMax is that it is free to use for now.

Overall, when compared to Kling AI and Runway Gen-3, MiniMax needs to work more on refining hand movements. Although it is noted to be on par with these competitors, it may not yet match the full capabilities of the leading tools.

The bottom line

The battle of AI image generator tools is getting heated day by day. With text-to-video tools like Runway Gen-3, and Kling AI, it will be tough for new competitors to dominate in this crowded space. However, MiniMax Video-01's early reviews are impressive showcasing a sign of potential and it will be exciting to their new upgrades and versions in the upcoming days!